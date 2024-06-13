Soccer Legends Ronaldinho and Kaka Headline "Game of Legends" at Toyota Arena, Inspiring the LA Youth

Game of Legends

Our initiative to gift tickets to youth from A Place Called Home allows us to give back to the community and celebrate the spirit of soccer. We hope to inspire youth globally to chase their dreams.” — Yuri Moreira

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture By Futbol, in collaboration with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), is excited to announce the "Game of Legends MASL Style," featuring iconic soccer legends Ronaldinho and Kaka. The event will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on June 16, 2024, at 4:00 PM PDT.

This groundbreaking event isn’t just about bringing soccer icons to the indoor arena; it's about merging legendary talents with influential cultural figures to create a unique, immersive experience that transcends sport. Game of Legends aims to elevate the cultural significance of soccer, engaging a global audience and fostering a deeper appreciation for the dynamic sport of indoor soccer.

Empowering Youth Through Soccer:

In a meaningful initiative to support underserved communities, Game of Legends has generously gifted youth from South Los Angeles-based nonprofit A Place Called Home (APCH) the opportunity to attend this event. This initiative reflects the event's commitment to making a positive social impact and inspiring young individuals through the sport of soccer.

Founded amid the LA unrest in 1993, APCH has since evolved into a crucial support system for youth navigating the challenges of South Central Los Angeles. The organization provides a safe haven and a wide array of programs designed to inspire, encourage, and assist young people in achieving social, emotional, and economic success. The opportunity for these youth to witness soccer legends in action allows them to dream big and realize their potential.

"Through their avatars in esports, youths discover the power of self-expression, fostering confidence and self-esteem as they navigate virtual worlds and conquer digital challenges." - Norayma Cabot - Chief Executive Officer - APCH

"Esports offer more than just entertainment; they cultivate teamwork, strategic thinking, and resilience, essential skills for today's youth navigating the challenges of tomorrow." - Sal Gutierrez - Associate Director of Wellness - APCH

Culture By Futbol's Vision:

Culture By Futbol believes that soccer is the heartbeat of global cultures. Specializing in experiential marketing, social engagement, and digital storytelling, their team of creatives and ex-players brings soccer-themed projects to life with a data-driven approach. By blending soccer with culture, they aim to create memorable digital campaigns and live experiences that transform every match into an art form. Their partnership with MASL and commitment to turning Game of Legends into an annual celebration exemplify their dedication to making a profound impact on the community and the sport.

“Soccer is all about community. Our initiative to gift tickets to youth from A Place Called Home enables us to give back to the community while celebrating the spirit of soccer,” said Yuri Moreira, Co-Founder and CEO of Culture By Futbol. “We hope our event will inspire youth not just from LA but also the wider community and soccer fans around the world to chase their dreams.”

“We are thrilled to see our LA youth have the chance to witness soccer legends like Ronaldinho and Kaka in person, and are grateful to be able to facilitate partnerships like this. Moments like these—small gestures from generous strangers—can have a profound impact on youth and families facing hardships,” shared Arielle Caputo of CC Agency.

Opportunities like these show our young people the expansive possibilities that lie beyond their immediate surroundings, helping them dream bigger and aim higher.

Event Details:

Event: Game of Legends

Date: June 16, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM PDT

Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Featured Legends: Ronaldinho, Kaka

Join us for an unforgettable event where soccer legends and aspiring youth come together for a celebration of sport, culture, and community. Witness the magic of iconic players like Ronaldinho and Kaka as they take the field in an innovative and exhilarating match.

About Culture By Futbol:

Culture By Futbol harnesses the global culture of soccer and infuses it into experiential marketing, social engagement, and digital storytelling. Through innovative projects and strategic partnerships, they transform soccer-themed projects into unforgettable experiences.

About A Place Called Home:

A Place Called Home is dedicated to inspiring and supporting the youth of South Los Angeles, providing a safe and nurturing environment to help them achieve their full potential regardless of the challenges they face.