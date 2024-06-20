Moroccan-Born Artist Tilila Unveils New Stage Name and Releases Inspiring New Single "Thank You"

I strive to leave behind a legacy of unity and empowerment, where music serves as a universal language that connects people from all walks of life.” — Tilila

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music industry is abuzz as Tilila, the Moroccan-born artist formerly known as Ghita, announces her rebrand. This shift heralds a new chapter in her career, beginning with the release of her highly anticipated single, “Thank You,” on June 14th. The rebrand not only introduces a new name but also signifies an evolution in her musical style, blending her rich cultural heritage with contemporary sounds.

Fluent in French, Spanish, English, and Arabic, Tilila’s music incorporates a unique Mediterranean sound that resonates internationally. Her work reflects her pride in her cultural background and her ambition to be an ambassador of peace and freedom.

Tilila's passion for music was inspired early on by her singer aunt. Initially aiming to become an architect, Tilila found her true calling at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Post-graduation, she moved to Los Angeles, where she faced industry challenges such as scams and gender bias. Despite these struggles, she remained resolute, drawing strength from her family values.

Her eclectic sound is shaped by a wide range of musical influences, from American pop icons like Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Adele, to French legends such as Jean-Jacques Goldman, and classic Spanish tunes. Her education at Berklee introduced her to soulful artists like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Nina Simone. This diverse palette blends Mediterranean, Moroccan, and American vibes with an urban edge and hints of rap.

“Thank You,” Tilila’s upcoming single, is a heartfelt tribute to her family's unwavering support. Set to release on June 14th, this summer anthem embodies themes of gratitude, resilience, and empowerment, reflecting her new musical direction.

The rebrand from Ghita to Tilila has been long anticipated. The name Tilila, meaning “freedom” in Berber, is deeply personal and honors her late grandfather. The COVID-19 pandemic gave Tilila time for introspection and self-discovery, leading to this rebrand which signifies her artistic evolution and commitment to her values of peace, love, and freedom.

She aims to collaborate with renowned platforms like Colors, Billboard, and Genius on YouTube, aspiring to become a multifaceted artist influencing both music and fashion industries.

Tilila is dedicated to representing North Africa on the global music stage. She seeks to challenge stereotypes and showcase the region’s rich cultural diversity through her music. By infusing her songs with Mediterranean and Moroccan elements, she aims to demonstrate that pop music can thrive from North Africa and make significant contributions to the global music scene.

Tilila also hopes to collaborate with artists who inspire her, such as Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Post Malone, and Khalid, as well as French talents like Angèle, Lomepal, and Damso, and Latin and Afrobeat artists like Rosalia, Rema, and CKay. Notably, she has already collaborated with CKay on the track “Real Lies” for her first EP. Opening for Maroon 5 at the Mawazine Festival stands out as a memorable moment in her career.

Tilila aims to leave a legacy of diversity and cultural representation in the music world. She wants to inspire others to embrace their unique identities and voices, as she has done. By breaking barriers and showcasing the beauty of cultural fusion, she aspires to be a voice for North African artists, highlighting the region’s unique contributions to global music.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Tilila remains committed to her principles of peace, love, and freedom. Through her rebrand, she seeks to forge a deeper connection with her audience, offering music that is both catchy and profound, mirroring her rich and diverse heritage. Her new single, "Thank You," marks the beginning of a transformative journey, with an upcoming album featuring a blend of English and French lyrics.

About Tilila Tilila, formerly known as Ghita, is a Moroccan-born singer whose rich cultural background influences her unique sound. Fluent in French, Spanish, English, and Arabic, her music blends Mediterranean, Moroccan, and American vibes, creating an international feel. Tilila is poised to make significant waves in the music industry, with her rebrand marking a new chapter that embraces her true artistic identity and commitment to peace, love, and freedom.

