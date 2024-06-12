Luxurious Time Inc. Unveils its Latest Collection of Pre-owned and Unworn Rolex Watches in Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxurious Time Inc., is proud to announce the launch of its new collection of Pre-owned and Unworn Rolex Watches in Florida at the best prices. This new collection embodies the heritage of investing in wearable luxury and has unmatched craftsmanship.
Unique pieces like the Rolex Day-Date 40 with its alluring Blue Ombré dial, and the Rolex Day-Date 36 with its Champagne and diamond settings come with the recognizable President bracelet. These are part of this most recent offering. These timepieces, made from the best materials, are the epitome of elegance, accuracy, and robustness and are appropriate for novice and expert collectors.
A representative for Luxurious Time Inc. stated, "Our carefully chosen collection of Rolex watches is suited to people who seek more than just timekeeping—they are looking for a statement of style and a sound investment."
"These watches are treasures with timeless appeal and intrinsic value; they are more than just accessories. Our goal is to provide our clients with an immersive luxury experience that meets their discriminating tastes, not only to sell watches.” He further adds.
Since its establishment in 1905, when it started as a small enterprise in London, Rolex has gone on to become a household name, a testament to its quality, precision, and exclusivity. Today, Rolex is acknowledged as the world's top manufacturer of high-end timepieces, crafting up to a million pieces annually.
Every watch offered by Luxurious Time Inc. is guaranteed to be legitimate and function as best it can, thanks to thorough examinations by their skilled in-house watchmakers. In addition, all products are covered by a thorough two-year warranty, giving customers peace of mind.
In addition to the timepieces' outstanding quality, Luxurious Time Inc. provides a superior shopping experience. It has also set itself apart with a distinctive customer service method.
Learn more at https://luxtimeinc.com/ or contact Avi Cohen at luxurioustimenyc@gmail.com.
Address: 169 E Flagler St, Suite 928, Miami, FL 33131, United States.
About Luxury Time Inc.
Luxurious Time Inc. is the premier online retailer of luxury brand watches, including the Rolex. The company is best known for providing a flawless and remarkable luxury shopping experience through knowledgeable services and a commitment to client satisfaction.
To learn more, visit https://luxtimeinc.com
Avi Cohen
