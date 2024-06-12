Ahlers & Ogletree's two-day, 522-lot Summer Estates & Collections auction, held June 5-6 in Atlanta, grosses $419,000

Niermann Weeks (American, 1978) ‘Calais’ six-light chandelier, 32 ¼ inches tall and 34 inches in diameter, with a gilt finished metal frame and stylized ostrich plumes (or palm fronds) ($5,115).

Oil on canvas American School portrait of a boy with his dog was rendered in 1779 and titled Portrait of Morgan Wilmot, unsigned, 47 inches by 32 ¾ inches (canvas, minus the frame) ($4,538).

Samuel Kirk & Son (American, 1846) sterling silver water pitcher showing marks that were used from 1892-1924, with a repousse pattern, marked ‘26’, ‘S. Kirk & Son’, ‘925/1000’ ($4,840).

Mid-20th century pair of Italian burl chestnut veneer hexagonal pedestal cabinets, both 32 inches tall by 15 inches wide, each having a single door and rose on a plinth base, with makers’ labels ($2,723).