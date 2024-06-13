Submit Release
Douglas Boynton Launches Professional Website to Share Expertise and Insights in Education and Technology

Immersive Learning in K-12 Education

Discover Douglas Boynton's boynton.us: Where Cutting-Edge AR/VR and AI Meet Educational Innovation.

Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”
— Benjamin Franklin
KIMBALL, MI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Boynton, Ph.D., an esteemed educator and innovator in instructional design and technology, is excited to announce the launch of his new professional website, www.boynton.us. This platform showcases Dr. Boynton's extensive work and provides valuable insights into the integration of technology in education, focusing on areas like augmented and virtual reality, ethical issues, and instructional design.

The website features a wealth of resources and blog posts across a variety of topics:

A.I. Technologies: Insights into AI applications in education, including platforms like Gemini and ChatGPT.
AR / VR: Explorations of augmented and virtual reality technologies in general.
AR/VR in K-12 Education: Specific applications and studies related to K-12 educational settings.
Dissertation Insights: Detailed discussions from Dr. Boynton's dissertation on immersive learning in educational programs.
Educational Technology: Overviews of current trends and tools reshaping education.
Ethical and Legal Issues: Guidance on navigating ethical and legal landscapes in educational technology.
Immersive Learning: The benefits and challenges of immersive learning environments.
Instructional Design: Best practices and innovations in curriculum and instructional design.
Policy, Politics, & Community: Analyses of how educational policies and community interactions influence learning environments.
Dr. Boynton's website also provides visitors with the opportunity to engage directly through comments and discussions, making it a dynamic platform for educators, administrators, and technology enthusiasts.

"Through boynton.us, I aim to foster a deeper understanding and discussion about how cutting-edge technology can be seamlessly integrated into educational practices to enhance learning and engagement," said Dr. Boynton. "I invite educators, students, policymakers, and anyone interested in the future of education to explore the content and contribute to the conversations."

For additional information, inquiries, or media requests, please contact Douglas Boynton @ douglas@boynton.us

About Douglas Boynton

Douglas Boynton, Ph.D., is a renowned leader in educational strategy and instructional design, with a distinguished career that spans roles such as Corporate Trainer/Manager at Microsoft, Senior Corporate Trainer at the University of Phoenix, and Department Chair at Altierus College. Dr. Boynton holds a Ph.D. in Instructional Design and Technology from Keiser University and is an avid advocate for integrating augmented reality and other technologies into educational environments.

