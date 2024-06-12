Sprout Baby Tracker App Showcased in Apple's WWDC Keynote Presentation – Introducing New watchOS 11 Double Tap Gesture
EINPresswire.com/ -- Med ART Studios is thrilled to announce that its popular Sprout Baby Tracker App was prominently featured during Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote presentation. The app was highlighted in the watchOS 11 segment, showcasing its innovative use of the new Double Tap gesture.
In a compelling demonstration video, a mother holding her sleeping baby effortlessly logs the baby's sleep status with just one hand using the new Double Tap gesture. This user-friendly enhancement exemplifies how technology can simplify parenting tasks, allowing for more seamless interaction even when hands are full.
This exciting feature will be available to Sprout Baby Tracker users this fall with the release of watchOS 11.
“It was an exciting and rewarding experience to be showcased in WWDC,” said Alex Romayev, Co-Founder of Med ART Studios. “This feature aligns perfectly with our mission to equip parents with intuitive tools that promote their baby's growth, health, and development.”
For more information about the Sprout Baby Tracker App, visit our website at https://www.sprout-apps.com/sprout-baby-iphone-ipad-app/.
About Sprout
At Sprout, we are dedicated to helping parents and parents-to-be by providing apps that are simple to use, powerful and built with you in mind. We believe in empowering families with tools that provide easy access to information for better decision-making.
About Med ART Studios
Med ART Studios, LLC, specializes in producing progressive home-health and professional medical software applications for mobile devices.
For more information, visit https://sprout-apps.com
