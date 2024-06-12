June 2024 Monthly Bulletin

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) is conducting two important surveys for Community Banks. The DFPI encourages all state banks to participate.

2024 Annual Survey of Community Banks – The 2024 CSBS Annual Survey of Community Banks close date of June 30 is rapidly approaching, and all California banks are encouraged to participate.

This is an important opportunity to share your perspectives on community banking, the economy, regulation, and supervision with state and federal policymakers. The survey results are presented each year at the Community Banking Research Conference, an event developed by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), Federal Reserve System, and the FDIC.

The survey takes approximately 25-35 minutes to complete, and responses may be entered during multiple sessions between now and June 30. If you did not receive a receive a notice with the link to complete the survey, please contact licensing@dfpi.ca.gov.” For reference purposes, a PDF of the 2024 Annual Survey questions is available here.

Note that this survey is not mandatory, but California banks’ valuable feedback will enhance the value of the survey results in serving local communities. Participants can email info@communitybanking.org with questions.

Community Bank Sentiment Index – California banks are encouraged to participate in the quarterly Community Bank Sentiment Index (CBSI) survey sponsored by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS). The survey gauges the economic outlook of community banks across the nation. Participation takes five minutes and is open through June 28. No preparation is necessary. If you did not receive a receive a notice with the link to complete the survey, please contact licensing@dfpi.ca.gov.

Responses to seven core questions will characterize how community bankers feel about the economic outlook. Responses are analyzed and compiled into a single number. Anything above 100 indicates a positive sentiment, and anything below 100 indicates a negative sentiment. CBSI results are included in the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the online database maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, known informally as the FRED.