Senate Bill 1250 Printer's Number 1705
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems, providing for ratepayer relief reports.
There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,271 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rates and distribution systems, providing for ratepayer relief reports.