Senate Bill 971 Printer's Number 1728

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in student supports, providing for parental and employee notification of weapon incidents.

