Regular Garbage Pickup on Juneteenth Holiday

Published on June 12, 2024

The City of Miami Department of Solid Waste will conduct its regularly–scheduled bulky trash services on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, -Juneteenth Holiday.

 

Residents who receive bulky trash services on Wednesday should place their items in front of their home the evening before collection day on the public right of way five feet away from all objects. Please keep in mind that bulky trash must be separated from garbage and recyclables and should not be placed in blue recycling carts.

 

Residents can also dispose of their bulky trash items at our Mini Dump Facility, located at 1290 NW 20th St., open from 8:00am until 12noon. Proof of residency will be required.

For more information regarding City of Miami Department of Solid Waste services, please call 311, or visit www.miamizerowaste.com.

