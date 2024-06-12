Howard Announces Season Two of University Podcast ‘HU2U’

On June 18, Howard University will premiere the second season of the HU2U podcast, a show dedicated to telling the University’s story through topics important to Howard University and the African diaspora at-large. Five members of Howard’s Office of University Communications team will host another ten-episode season.

To celebrate Black Music Month, alumnus Reverend Lennox Yearwood (MDiv ‘02), founding CEO of the Hip Hop Caucus, is season two’s premiere episode guest. Yearwood discussed Black musicians’ role in political movements and how that work continues today especially in this year’s president election. Other topics of the season include Black athletes maintaining authenticity in traditionally white sports, being Black with ADHD, and Black maternal health.

“I am proud to be part of this show and to help it grow beyond its inaugural season last year and into the future,” said podcast host Kweli Zukeri (B.S. ’18, Ph.D. ’21).

Season Two of the HU2U podcast will feature a three-episode miniseries by Zukeri that focuses on how the generative AI revolution is impacting the globe, with a focus on Howard University and the African American community. He engaged University experts in discussions about artificial intelligence’s potential and peril, HBCUs’ roles in conducting related research, and how the University is preparing students for entrepreneurship and careers in big tech in a world that is focused on AI.

Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, shares his opinion with Zukeri within the three-episode stretch. Ahead of season two’s premiere, Zukeri expressed high expectations for HU2U’s new season. “This is going to be great,” he said.

“We spoke with experts to help us dig deep into some topics that are very important to our University community, as well as our larger national and diasporic communities.”

The podcast also covers The Yard’s culture and how the Bison student body embodies the University’s motto of truth and service. Former OUC student employee Autumn Coleman (B.A. ’24) takes HU2U to the Windy City, capturing the essence of Alternative Spring Break in its 30-year anniversary at the Chicago site.

Starting June 18, The HU2U podcast episodes will be released every two weeks until October 22. The season finale will end with an appearance by Stephanie Leonard, Ph.D., as she discusses diversity, equity and inclusion with Monica Lewis (B.A. ’94), Howard’s assistant vice president for strategic communications.

The HU2U podcast is produced in partnership with University FM, a platform dedicated to building podcasts for higher education institutions. Season One was released during the Fall 2023 semester. Listeners can find the HU2U podcast on any major streaming platform and subscribe for new episode releases, as well as refer to the HU2U page.

