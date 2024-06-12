NAREB Launches Second Annual Top 100 Awards Honoring Exceptional Black Real Estate Professionals

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB President C. Renee Wilson, NAREB Executive Director

NAREB's Top 100 Awards recognize leading Black real estate professionals, highlighting their tremendous accomplishments and service to the community

It is a way to celebrate their success and hopefully put them on a path towards more opportunities to grow and excel in the industry.” — C. Renee Wilson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) opened nominations for its exclusive NAREB Top 100 Awards. This process will honor the crème de la crème of African American real estate professionals nationwide. This is a unique opportunity to recognize the best and brightest Blacks in the industry during the calendar year 2023, with expectations that the winners will surpass an astounding $3 billion in real estate transactions.

Applications are available at http://narebtop100.com, and the deadline is midnight on June 30, 2024. NAREB will honor professionals in the following categories -Top 50 Individual, Top 20 Teams, Top 10 Loan Officers, Top 10 Commercial, Top 10 Brokerage, Realtist Choice Award, and a Community Impact Award will be presented. Honorees will be unveiled at a special event during NAREB’s annual convention in New Orleans from July 31 to August 3. The spectacular Top 100 Awards event will be an En Banc/All-White affair starting at 5:30 pm on Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency.

“After a phenomenal inaugural year, we're thrilled to continue celebrating the outstanding achievements of African American real estate professionals,” said NAREB President Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, noting this is the second year of the awards. “Join us in New Orleans as we highlight the remarkable contributions of Black professionals in the real estate industry and continue our mission of facilitating Black wealth and empowering communities.”

Dr. Rose noted that the production of last year’s winners reached an impressive 1.8 billion, but this year, NAREB expects the awardees to exceed $3 billion.

“This ambitious goal reflects our commitment to driving real change and prosperity within our communities,” she said. “We will continue to elevate Black excellence in the real estate industry and provide Black families and individuals with outstanding service.”

C. Renee Wilson, executive director of NAREB, said the Top 100 Awards provide important recognition for leading Black real estate professionals. “It is a way to celebrate their success and hopefully put them on a path towards more opportunities to grow and excel in the industry. Our event also underscores the quality of service that Black real estate professionals provide to African American communities.”

“The real estate and financial services industries frequently look for opportunities to meet and network with top talent,” said Wilson. “Our NAREB TOP 100 event will provide Black real estate professionals with opportunities to network with corporate leaders from throughout the industry. We invite these corporations and franchises to take advantage of this opportunity. In August, in one room, we will have individuals and teams who have topped $3 billion in transactions. These are the people that C-Suite leaders should want to meet.”

Wilson said that a panel of industry experts and NAREB representatives will carefully evaluate nominees based on their outstanding performance, meaningful community engagement, and transformative impact on the industry. “Our rigorous, transparent selection process guarantees the credibility and prestige of these awards,” said Wilson, who has overseen the development of the awards initiative.

“The NAREB TOP 100 is helping revolutionize the industry by celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of African American real estate professionals,” Wilson said. “We are providing them a platform to shine and demonstrate to the nation that they are outstanding in this industry and worthy of more opportunities. Our trailblazing Top 100 Awards will thrust Black professionals into the limelight and inspire a new generation of real estate professionals to chase greatness.”

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each real estate discipline. From the past to the present, NAREB remains an association that is proud of its history, dedicated to its chosen struggle, and unrelenting in its pursuit of the REALTIST®’s mission/vision embedded goal, “Democracy in Housing.”