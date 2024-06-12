PHYLLIS ELIN SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Phyllis Elin honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phyllis Elin, CEO of Knowledge Preservation, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Phyllis Elin will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Phyllis Elin as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female CEO, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
With more than three decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Phyllis Elin has proven her extraordinary abilities by spearheading project management and consulting assignments for corporate clients in a variety of industries, including higher education, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and the public sector. Her considerable skills and diversified background have earned her a well-deserved reputation as a highly sought-after practitioner in the field of Information Governance.
Ms. Phyllis Elin has extensive experience in a wide range of consulting projects. Her expertise includes active file management integration, records retention schedule development, policy and procedures manual creation, technology solutions, facilities management, hoteling and telecommuting initiatives, records center administration, management of vital and archival records, vendor evaluations, formulation of RFI's and RFP's, marketing programs, staff training, and in-house seminars.
Before embarking on her professional career path, she earned her Master's Degree from Seton Hall University and completed her undergraduate studies at NYU.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Phyllis Elin has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2021, Phyllis was named a Fellow of the Institute for Information Management (IIM), and she is a past Chairperson of the Board Governance Committee of the New Jersey Sharing Network Foundation, a non-profit organ and tissue donation cause. She was selected as a 2021 CEO of the Year for New York City Metro, Published by CEO Monthly, Rated in the 2021 Silicon Review as one of the 30 Best Leaders to Watch, and her company Knowledge Preservation was rated as one of the 50 Most Admired Companies by CIO Bulletin. Last year, Phyliss was named IAOTP's Top CEO of the Year in Knowledge Preservation. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Phyllis Elin will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year and for her selection as Top CEO of the Year in Knowledge Preservation. She will also be featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC during Fashion week this year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Phyllis Elin has an impressive track record, having conducted instructional sessions on Library, Records, and Information Governance at prestigious academic institutions like Simmons College and Suffolk University. She has also generously shared her knowledge with esteemed organizations such as the American Management Association, the Boston Computer Society, and the Association of Legal Administrators. In addition, Phyllis has made valuable contributions to the knowledge-sharing initiatives of ARMA International and various local ARMA chapter events. In addition, she has given presentations at the ARMA International Conferences and has previously held the position of President at an ARMA branch.
Looking back, Phyllis attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
