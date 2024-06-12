When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 11, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 12, 2024 Product Type: Dietary Supplements Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Penn Herb Company Ltd Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Nature’s Wonderland Thyroid Formula

Company Announcement

Penn Herb Company Ltd of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is recalling 51 bottles (60 Capsules per bottle) of Nature’s Wonderland Thyroid Formula (Item #: Sm32x, Lot #: 23289A), because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was distributed through the Penn Herb Company Ltd website (www.pennherb.com) and retail store. 47 customers who purchased the product were notified directly.

Nature’s Wonderland Thyroid Formula was packaged in a white plastic bottle with a blue cap. The label specifies the Item #: Sm32x, and the Lot #: 23289A. The location of the Lot # is circled below:

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was as the result of a routine sampling program by FDA which revealed that the finished products contained Salmonella. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the company continues their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Any consumer who has Nature’s Wonderland Thyroid Formula (Item #: Sm32x, Lot #: 23289A) should discontinue use immediately and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-523-9971, Monday through Friday, 8:30am – 5:00pm EDT.

Penn Herb Company, Ltd.

10601 Decatur Road

Philadelphia, PA 19154

Peter B. Perri III, Customer Service Manager

Phone: 800-523-9971 Ext: 325

Fax: 215-632-7945

Email: peter@pennherb.com