Attorney General Bird Announces $700 Million Settlement with Johnson and Johnson

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, with a coalition of 42 other attorneys general, today announced a $700 million nationwide settlement with Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”). The settlement resolves allegations of deceptive marketing practices related to J&J’s talc-based baby powder and body powder products.

J&J has sold these products for more than a century. While this lawsuit targeted the deceptive marketing of these products, numerous other lawsuits raised allegations that talc causes serious health issues including mesothelioma and ovarian cancer. Following investigations launched by the states, J&J has agreed to permanently stop the creation and sale of these talc-based products within the U.S.

“It is important that Iowans know the truth about the products they are using, especially when it concerns the health of their babies,” said Attorney General Bird. “This settlement holds Johnson & Johnson accountable for deceptive marketing and keeps dangerous, talc-based baby powder products off the shelves.”

The settlement requires J&J to stop the manufacture, marketing, promotion, distribution and sale of all baby and body powder products that contain talc. That includes Johnson’s Baby Powder and Johnson & Johnson’s Shower to Shower.

Iowa will receive $9,455,006.54 from the settlement.

Iowa joined the Texas, Florida, and North Carolina-led settlement. They were joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Read the full consent judgment here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov