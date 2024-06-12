Women-Owned Film Studio Divergent House Champions Inclusive Filmmaking with Debut Feature Film
Divergent House collaborates with organization to include children with Autism in the filmmaking process for a woman fronted feature film.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divergent House, an independent, woman-owned film studio acclaimed for its innovative cinematic social media shorts and standard short films, is stepping into a new era with its inaugural feature film: a horror-comedy with a predominantly women cast and crew - ‘Camp Mary Oaks’ written by Hadley Dion. This groundbreaking project not only advocates for women on and off the screen but will also create industry opportunities for individuals with Autism by collaborating with STEPS Academy. This occasion marks a pivotal juncture for the company, promising to enthrall audiences with its daring, inclusive storytelling and visionary approach. Divergent House is beginning to raise $2.9M in funding to bring its vision to life by the fall of 2024.
The push for diversity and inclusivity in Hollywood is evident, but statistics suggest little actual change in front of and behind the camera in several areas.
According to the 2023 Celluloid Ceiling Report, “Overall, women accounted for 22% of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the 250 top-grossing films. This represents a decline of 2 percentage points from 24% in 2022. Taking the long view, it represents an increase of just 5 percentage points since 1998.”
Amongst the disabled community, statistics are not widely accessible.
‘Camp Mary Oaks’ is a well-written feature film that will leave audiences feeling nostalgic and yet slightly terrified. It boasts a majority female cast, represents individuals from all backgrounds, plays with themes from empowerment to acceptance, and challenges social norms in a digestible manner. The collaboration with STEPS Academy in Olmsted Township, OH will allow students with Autism to be a part of the filmmaking process. From early on these children will have hands-on experience in several different areas such as the art department, talent, and marketing.
“Non-performative inclusivity isn’t difficult and it is not about agenda pushing. There are talented individuals from all walks of life. You just have to care enough to look beyond what you think you know,“ says CEO and Executive Producer, Alexia Lue.
The collective struggle of serval groups being underrepresented in front of and behind the camera is not new. Divergent House is answering a plea that over the years few have answered and many have ignored.
“You don’t often see films that bring the autistic community into the conversation. We want to defy the notion that disabilities hinder the production process, but further the movement towards inclusivity if embraced. Films can leave a generational impact on how we view disabilities and this project will help flip the narrative,“ said Dianna Cruz, Executive Producer and Head of Brand Partnerships.
Those interested in being involved and/or learning more about ‘Camp Mary Oaks’ are encouraged to reach out. For updates on Divergent House visit their official website and social media channels.
About Divergent House:
Led by a team of passionate and talented women, Divergent House aims to challenge the status quo and provide opportunities for underrepresented groups in the film industry. Their commitment to diversity and inclusivity is evident in their previous projects, which have focused on showcasing the perspectives and stories of women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and individuals with disabilities.
Head of Production and Executive Producer, Vanessa Nottingham said, “Our goal is to be a part of the movement to create a more inclusive film industry. This world is diverse, therefore that should be represented through the stories we tell and those who tell those stories.”
Alexia Lue
Divergent House
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok