Symonds Research Release New Adaptability Training Materials Package
Learn about the latest training course materials product release from Symonds ResearchCREWKERNE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symonds Research is excited to announce the launch of our new Adaptability Training materials, designed specifically for training managers. These comprehensive resources aim to equip employees and managers with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing business environment.
The new training package includes:
30+ PowerPoint Slides - Carefully crafted slides to convey key concepts and strategies effectively.
Trainer Notes - Detailed notes accompanying each slide to help trainers deliver impactful sessions.
Participants' workbook - to guide learners
Dr. Valeria Lo Iacono, Head of Training Development at Symonds Research, stated, "Several companies have requested adaptability course materials so we are happy to be now able to put these materials live."
With these new training materials, providing employee training in adaptability in the workplace training has become easier. These customizable training materials are designed to enable training managers to organize adaptability workshops for staff at all levels.
About Symonds Research
Symonds Research Ltd is a leading provider of innovative training solutions, dedicated to helping organizations and individuals enhance their skills and achieve their goals. Our comprehensive training programs are designed to meet the diverse needs of today's workforce.
The business was founded in 2008 and now provides training courseware for a number of the world's biggest companies, for several universities worldwide, as well as smaller independent training companies.
Our main focus is on providing soft skills training materials for companies including:
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace
- Time management for busy people
- Active listening skills for business
For more information on our Adaptability training course materials, visit our website or contact our team.
Dr Paul Symonds
Symonds Research
