Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

SB 186, PN 1678 (J. Ward) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) to replace the term “child pornography” with “child sexual abuse material.” A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 187, PN 273 (J. Ward) – Amends the Child Internet Protection Act, by replacing the term “child pornography” with “child sexual abuse material.” A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 761, PN 864 (Bartolotta) – Amends the Workforce Development Act providing for data sharing between L&I and local workforce development boards. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1099, PN 1724 (Mastriano) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) providing for Fire and EMS grant reauthorization through Dec. 31, 2034. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1138, PN 1725 (Culver) – An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in organization of departmental administrative boards and commissions and of advisory boards and commissions, further providing for the State Geospatial Coordinating Board. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1236, PN 1726 (Laughlin) – Amends the Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951 to include the definition of “tenant” and clarifying that the Landlord and Tenant Act does not apply to persons who possess property without consent. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1333, PN 3295 (Dawkins) – Amends the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act to allow recycled materials to be used in stuffed toys so long as the materials are free from dangerous or harmful chemicals or substances and free from oil, dirt, refuse, and other similar substances. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

SR 196, PN 1680 (Coleman) – Directs the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing to conduct a study on the correlation of veterans who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI), military sexual trauma, or traumatic brain injury. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.