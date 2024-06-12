Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,233 in the last 365 days.

Senator Hughes Applauds Usage of $25M State Law Enforcement Grant for Philadelphia Police Investigation and Forensic Equipment

June 12, 2024 – Today, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that a $25 million dollar grant that was awarded to the Philadelphia Police Department in 2022 will now be used for new equipment, systems, and training for the Philadelphia Police Department. The funds will support an overall improvement of investigations, forensic capabilities, and safety measures throughout the city.

“We fought for these funds to help law enforcement better solve crimes and for community members to know there is closure and accountability when crimes are committed in their neighborhoods,” said Senator Hughes. “$25 million dollars for new equipment, training, and technology will provide law enforcement with better tools and skills to solve crimes and bring peace and safety to communities.”

Senator Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, worked alongside his colleagues to secure the PCCD funding that utilized Pennsylvania’s federal COVID-19 aid to address the often outdated and inadequate tools that are being used by Philadelphia police and the District Attorney’s office.

Specifically, the grant funds will be used to purchase:

  • National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) training,
  • Firearms identification equipment,
  • Forensic equipment and software,
  • Crime scene processing equipment,
  • In-car camera systems,
  • Anti-drone technology,
  • Contracts to implement hardware and software configurations, and
  • Related supplies and training to support the reduction of violent crime.

More information about PCCD Local Law Enforcement grants can be found online.

You just read:

Senator Hughes Applauds Usage of $25M State Law Enforcement Grant for Philadelphia Police Investigation and Forensic Equipment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more