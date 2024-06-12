Winnerz Unveils Patent applied Blockchain Innovations, Paving New Horizons in the Sports Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winnerz, a pioneering sports blockchain platform, is proud to announce two groundbreaking patent applied business models designed to revolutionize the sports industry. These innovations leverage blockchain technology to enhance transparency, trust, and efficiency in the sports ecosystem, setting new standards for fan engagement, athlete support, and sports facility management.
[Blockchain-Based Matching System for Sports Facilities and Trainers]
Winnerz’s first patent applied model is a blockchain-based matching system that connects sports facility operators, trainers, and users in a secure, efficient, and transparent manner.
◼ Registration of Facilities and Trainers
Sports facilities such as PT studios, gyms, and fitness centers, along with individual trainers, register on the Winnerz platform. All registration data is securely stored on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and authenticity.
◼ User Matching
Users can browse detailed information and reviews of registered facilities and trainers. They can book training sessions and can make payments through smart contracts using Winnerz Coins (WNZ), eliminating transaction fees and ensuring secure, fast transactions.
◼ Continuous Benefits
The blockchain records user interactions and transactions, enabling continuous application of discounts and loyalty points (Winnerz Mileage). Users benefit from reduced costs and additional benefits, enhancing their overall experience and satisfaction.
◼ Security and Reliability
Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and data are secure, reducing the risk of fraud and enhancing trust among users. Transparent transaction records further reinforce reliability and user confidence.
◼ Innovation and Impact
This matching system revolutionizes how sports facilities and trainers interact with users. By leveraging blockchain technology, Winnerz provides a secure, transparent, and efficient platform that benefits all participants, fostering a thriving sports ecosystem.
[Blockchain-Based Support(Sponsorship) Voting System]
Winnerz’s second patent applied model is a blockchain-based support(sponsorship) voting system, a transformative approach that allows fans to directly support athletes and teams through transparent, democratic processes.
◼ Support(Sponsorship) Voting Mechanism
Fans use Winnerz Coins (WNZ) to sponsor their favorite athletes or teams. All sponsorship transactions are recorded on the blockchain, ensuring complete transparency and trust. Fans can vote on how the sponsorship funds are utilized, with smart contracts ensuring that the funds are allocated as voted.
◼ Transparency and Trust
Every transaction and vote is immutably recorded on the blockchain, reducing risks of hacking and data manipulation. This transparency builds trust among fans, athletes, and teams, fostering a more engaged and loyal community.
◼ Enhanced Fan Participation
Fans become active participants rather than passive spectators, influencing the support and development of their chosen athletes and teams. This democratization of sponsorship empowers fans and enhances their connection to the sports they love.
◼ Innovation and Impact
This system transforms the traditional sponsorship model, making it more transparent and interactive. Athletes and teams benefit from direct support, while fans gain a sense of involvement and ownership, enhancing overall engagement and loyalty.
Winnerz: Leading the Future of Sports with Blockchain Technology
Winnerz is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology into the sports industry, setting new standards for transparency, trust, and efficiency. These patent applied models not only demonstrate Winnerz’s commitment to innovation but also highlight its vision of a collaborative, engaging, and fair sports ecosystem.
Youngkwon Jung
Winnerz: Leading the Future of Sports with Blockchain Technology
Winnerz is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology into the sports industry, setting new standards for transparency, trust, and efficiency. These patent applied models not only demonstrate Winnerz’s commitment to innovation but also highlight its vision of a collaborative, engaging, and fair sports ecosystem.
