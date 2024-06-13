Two Friends Unite to Serve Up Immune-Boosting Recipes During Black Family Cancer Awareness Week
Nutritionist, Sharon Hawks, and Touch4Life founder, Laura Crandon unite to help Black women "Feed their Fight."
“Feed Your Fight” Delivers Culturally Inspired Recipes and Nutritional Guidance as a Strategy to be As Healthy As Possible in the Fight Against CancerWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutritionist Sharon Hawks and breast cancer survivor Laura Crandon unite to launch “Feed Your Fight: A Nutrition Guide with Recipes & Testimonials from Thrivers,” a groundbreaking resource specifically tailored for Black women facing breast cancer. This powerful recipe book, released during the 4th Annual National Black Family Cancer Awareness Week, is designed as a lifeline for Black women facing the challenges of breast cancer, offering a treasure trove of immune-boosting recipes with a focus on enhancing the health and wellness of Black women facing the realities of breast cancer. It acknowledges their struggles and celebrates their indomitable spirit.
With a 41% higher mortality rate compared to white women due to later-stage diagnoses and more aggressive cancers, "Feed Your Fight" aims to equip them with the tools they need to prioritize their health and well-being. "Nutrition plays a crucial role in the battle against breast cancer," says Hawks, the book’s author and CEO of the Nutrition and Diabetes Education Center. "We want to empower Black women with the knowledge and recipes to fuel their bodies and their spirits."
The inspiration behind the book, Crandon, is the founder of Touch4Life, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the breast health IQ of BIPOC and underserved communities. She conceptualized the book after recognizing that more Black women under 50 experience a mortality rate from triple-negative breast cancer three times higher than white women of the same age group.
Crandon reflects on her personal fight against metastatic breast cancer, stating, “Navigating breast cancer treatment is daunting; I know this firsthand. Our book aspires to be a source of delicious recipes, encouragement, and community for Black women on this path. It’s the guide I wished for when I was diagnosed, brought to life through our collective efforts.”
“Feed Your Fight” provides a rich collection of empowering counsel, wholesome recipes, and moving stories from survivors, underscoring nutrition's critical role in combating breast cancer. It aims to galvanize Black women to assert control over their health, acknowledging the particular obstacles and inequalities they encounter in breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survival.
While focused on cancer prevention in Black women, the book extends its resources to men, addressing the significant prostate cancer burden that affects an estimated 288,300 American men in 2023 alone. Black men face the highest incidence of prostate cancer nationwide, with rates 60% higher than those for white men, underscoring the book's broader relevance and urgency.
Ultimately, “Feed Your Fight” serves as an essential guide to wellness, intended for use both during and after cancer treatment. It aims to be more than just a cookbook; it’s a roadmap to thriving, offering insight for those fighting breast cancer and those embarking on recovery.
Hawks encapsulates the mission of the book: “With ‘Feed Your Fight,’ we’re igniting a movement of empowerment, resilience, and victory. We stand with Black women as they tackle breast cancer, empowered by the transformative potential of nutrition.”
For more information or to purchase the book, please visit Amazon.
About the Author:
Sharon Hawks is a dedicated advocate for health and wellness, specializing in empowering Black women in their fight against breast cancer. As a wellness coach and nutritionist, she brings a wealth of firsthand experience and expertise to Feed Your Fight, making it an indispensable resource for those navigating the complexities of breast cancer.
About Touch4Life:
Laura Crandon is a Stage IV breast cancer thriver and the founder of Touch4Life, a platform dedicated to supporting women affected by breast cancer. The organization’s mission is to increase the breast health IQ of BIPOC and underserved communities and eliminate disparities in breast cancer outcomes. Laura’s personal journey has inspired her to share her experiences and help others through their own battles. Her insights and testimonials in "Feed Your Fight" provide valuable perspectives to women facing breast cancer.
Xina Eiland
X + PR
+1 7037854358
xina@xinapr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn