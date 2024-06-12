New York State Department of Health and Office for the Aging Hold... June 11, 2024 | 5:00 PM EDT Learn more about New York State Department of Health and Office for the Aging Hold Town Hall at LGBT Community Center in New York City to Receive Public…

ALBANY, N.Y. (June 11, 2024) – The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continued a series of statewide meetings on the State’s Master Plan for Aging (MPA) with a Town Hall event today in New York City as part of Pride Month celebrations.

Today’s meeting, hosted by the Stonewall Community Development Corporation at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center in the West Village of Manhattan, provided information about the MPA while offering an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and ideas.

“Hearing from all voices as we work together to address issues that every New Yorker will encounter across their lifetime will help ensure the Department addresses the most important concerns of New Yorkers with an overarching focus on ensuring equity in aging and disability, not just during Pride month, but every month,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Today’s Town Hall provided an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to be heard about their needs, and their comments and ideas will help us maintain, update, and create programs and services that will allow all New Yorkers to remain in the communities of their choice, by being responsive to their needs now and in the future, as outlined by Governor Kathy Hochul in her mandate to create the MPA.”

Master Plan for Aging Vice Chair and Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “During this month of celebration, remembrance, action, and affirmation of LGBTQ+ rights, the New York State Office for the Aging is especially proud to further enhance the landscape of aging services and supports for older New Yorkers who identify as LGBTQ+. Today's town hall at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center reflects NYSOFA’s mission to support the unique needs of older adults across the state, with an emphasis on diverse populations, working with NYSOFA's Advisory Council of Older LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and community-based partners to secure dignity and independence.”

Director of the Center for the Master Plan for Aging Andrew Lebwohl said, “As part of our celebration of Pride Month, we wanted to make sure the Master Plan for Aging provided an opportunity to the LGBT community to share their needs and priorities. The Stonewall Community Development Corporation and the LGBT Community Center were outstanding partners for creating this opportunity to focus on LGBT older adults. With the participation we got today, we can ensure that the Master Plan for Aging drafting process continues to be inclusive and transparent, as we build a plan that works for all aging New Yorkers.”

The MPA was established by Governor Kathy under Executive Order 23 in November 2022 with the goals of improving the lives of today’s older New Yorkers and people with disabilities, and building a better system of care and more inclusive communities for the future. The MPA is also focused on improving the recruitment, retention, and training of long-term care workers.

New York is the first state to officially receive AARP's age-friendly designation. The MPA will build on that status by coordinating existing and new state policies and programs for older adults and their families and those living with disabilities, while also addressing challenges related to communication, coordination, caregiving, long-term care financing, and innovative care models. Ultimately, the MPA will provide guidance for building healthy, livable communities that offer opportunities for older adults, with sustained attention on ensuring equity in aging and disability.

Public events to highlight the MPA began in June 2023, and over the course of 12 months, the MPA has presented at 22 Town Halls and Listening Sessions across the State to inform the public and gather their comments and suggestions for the blueprint. Additionally, input from a Master Plan for Aging Council of state agencies, a Stakeholder Advisory Committee of experts in the field of aging, and an Association Resource Group is being considered in preparation for the release of the final MPA report, due in 2025.

To learn more about the Master Plan for Aging, visit the MPA website here.