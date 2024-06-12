Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a total of $39.1 million in state funding was awarded to nine community-based hospitals to develop new comprehensive psychiatric emergency programs. Once established, the programs will increase the statewide total to 31 and provide needed capacity to serve thousands of additional individuals who experience a behavioral health crisis.

“Expanding hospital-based psychiatric emergency programs is a critical component of our efforts to strengthen New York State’s mental healthcare system,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will provide community-based hospitals with capital to establish new programs, so they can quickly evaluate and provide care to anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis.”

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Comprehensive psychiatric emergency programs provide a full range of services to individuals in crisis or seeking treatment. By adding new capacity at community-based hospitals, we will be able to significantly improve access to this care statewide, including to areas that were previously underserved. This funding reaffirms Governor Hochul’s full commitment to strengthening our state’s mental health care system and will ensure all New Yorkers have access to the critical services they can rely on when they need it.”

Administered by the state Office of Mental Health, the conditional awards were provided to five hospitals located in New York City and four located in the upstate areas to develop and operate new comprehensive psychiatric emergency programs or establish a satellite location. Funding recipients include:

New York City:

St. Barnabas Hospital, $5 million

Montefiore Medical Center, $4.6 million

Maimonides Medical Center, $4.9 million

Flushing Hospital Medical Center, $4.5 million

NYU Langone Health, $5 million

Upstate New York:

Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare (Oneida County), $493,253

Olean General Hospital (Cattaraugus County), $5 million

Arnot Ogden Hospital (Chemung County), $4.8 million

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (St. Lawrence County), $4.8 million

Comprehensive psychiatric emergency programs are a primary entry point to the mental health system for individuals in need of crisis treatment in a safe and comfortable environment. They provide a full range of psychiatric services to New Yorkers experiencing a behavioral health crisis, including individuals with co-occurring disorders, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and medical conditions; and can admit individuals for up to 72 hours if they need extended observation.

These programs receive referrals from providers, emergency medical services transport, police transport, and walk-ins. Individuals are first screened, then assessed and examined to determine their mental healthcare needs. Individuals are then provided a treatment plan tailored to their needs.

The programs also include mobile crisis services, which can respond to behavioral crises in the community and help reduce the need for an emergency evaluation or admission. Mobile crisis services also support individuals in the community while they await follow up services.

The funding is part of Governor Hochul’s $1 billion plan to strengthen New York State’s continuum of mental health care. With the majority of this capital funding in procurement, the plan is now providing the funding needed to open new programs, expand effective initiatives, and develop thousands of units of specialized housing to serve individuals living with mental illness.