US Gastroenterologists Express Anticipation for Approval of AbbVie’s Skyrizi in Ulcerative Colitis, Projecting Rapid Adoption Post-Launch

Despite enthusiasm for Skyrizi, key updates for various developmental assets in ulcerative colitis were released at Digestive Disease Week, holding the potential to impact sentiments.

EXTON, PA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite being the second IL-23 inhibitor to enter the market, AbbVie’s Skyrizi (risankizumab) is expected to have a substantial impact on ulcerative colitis (UC) treatment. Spherix Global Insights recently conducted the Q2 2024 wave of its UC RealTime Dynamix™ study, assessing the perspectives of gastroenterologists (n=101) on pipeline agents in development for UC, including Skyrizi.

While Eli Lilly’s Omvoh, another IL-23 inhibitor, was approved in late 2023, over one-third of gastroenterologists maintain that Skyrizi is a significant advance over existing UC treatments. Further, most gastroenterologists indicate that they are highly familiar with Skyrizi, consistent with their experience using the brand in Crohn’s disease (CD) since June of 2022.

Compared to Johnson and Johnson’s Tremfya (guselkumab) and Abivax’s obefazimod, a clear majority of gastroenterologists chose Skyrizi as their preferred agent in development. To explain their preference for Skyrizi, one gastroenterologist notes, “It has shown a very good response in CD, and I have seen data of high efficacy in UC with minimal adverse effects, no black box warning, and high efficacy in bio-experienced cases.” Another gastroenterologist prefers Skyrizi because it, “has the best efficacy profile among the IL-23 agents, also has usage in Crohn’s and great support from AbbVie.”

In accordance with their previous experience with AbbVie product launches, gastroenterologists have high expectations for the company’s introduction of Skyrizi in UC, with over two-thirds expecting AbbVie will do well in executing Skyrizi’s UC launch. Furthermore, once Skyrizi is approved in UC, the overwhelming majority of gastroenterologists expect to prescribe the product within the first six months.

While the pre-launch data for Skyrizi is encouraging, it should be noted that the Q2 RealTime Dynamix™: Ulcerative Colitis update fielded in April, prior to several key developmental releases at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) meeting. Indeed, AbbVie and Johnson and Johnson both presented new data on their respective COMMAND and QUASAR trials at the conference that may very well alter pipeline perceptions amongst future prescribers. As the dynamic UC market continues to evolve, Spherix will monitor gastroenterologist attitudes toward these key assets and their impact on the broader market.

Spherix will also closely monitor the uptake of Skyrizi in UC for the first eighteen months of availability as a part of its Launch Dynamix™ service, set to begin once the product is available. The service includes monthly key performance indicators for Skyrizi benchmarked to appropriate analogues, and augmented by quarterly deep dives into promotional activity, barriers, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending, core rotational content and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

