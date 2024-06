Upcoming public meetings to address future northwest Wyoming highway projects

A series of annual public meetings is scheduled in July, August and September to address future highway and bridge improvement projects in northwest Wyoming.

The State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) process involves annual meetings with public officials and citizens who play key transportation partnership roles in Wyoming, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District Engineer Pete Hallsten, P.E., of Basin.

"The STIP is a six-year program approved by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and it is continually updated," Hallsten said.

The STIP is a prioritized construction plan for the 1,326 miles of highway in northwest Wyoming, also known as WYDOT District 5.

Information about the STIP process is available at https://www.dot.state.wy. us/STIP

Public involvement is a crucial component of WYDOT’s mission to provide a safe, high-quality and efficient transportation system.

WYDOT has public meetings in July, August and September to receive input and answer questions from citizens, and local and tribal government officials:

n 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2024 -- Big Horn County -- Big Horn County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 420 C St., Basin;

n 1:15 p.m. , Tuesday, June 18, 2024 -- Park County -- Park County Library, Grizzly Room, 1500 Heart Mountain St., Cody;

n 11 a.m. , Tuesday, July 23, 2024 -- Washakie County -- Washakie County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1001 Big Horn Ave., Worland;

n 3 p .m. , Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 -- Hot Springs County -- Hot Springs County Government Annex Building, County Commission Chambers, 117 North 4th St., Thermopolis;

n 11 a.m. , Tuesday, Sept. 3 , 2024 -- Fremont County -- Fremont County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 450 North 2nd St., Lander;