Wheel of Fortune Champion Stuns With Rap and R&B Fuse Album
Sacramento rap veteran First Degree The D.E. pushes the edge with “Trigger & The Wheel of Fortune” full album.
Superior of shlap, I went all in on this. Trigger is a fuse of rap and R&B that’s never been heard before. This album is about love, pressure, chaos, and all in between.”SACRAMENTO, CA, U.S.A., June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off his entertaining Wheel of Fortune win, and 70+ national articles written about it, First Degree The D.E. is set to release his groundbreaking new album, "Trigger & The Wheel of Fortune," on Tuesday, June 25. The highly anticipated project marks his first release since his game show triumph and promises to be a compelling, comedic, meaningful blend of rap and funk R&B.
First Degree The D.E. is no stranger to the spotlight. Having appeared on gold albums alongside Brotha Lynch Hung and Tech N9ne, and toured with legends like Mac Dre, Andre Nickatina, and E-40, he is a seasoned veteran in the music industry. His latest endeavor, "Trigger & The Wheel of Fortune," is poised to further solidify his legacy as a dynamic artist.
The album is a testament to First Degree The D.E.'s versatility, featuring a perfect fusion of hard-hitting clean rap and soulful R&B funk. The single "Lost a Friend" is a powerful anthem urging men to respect women before it’s too late, while the hit song "You've Gone and Did It" delivers a chilling tale of revenge served cold.
With a prolific career spanning the release of 70 independent albums, First Degree The D.E. is also an esteemed author and filmmaker. His book, "The History of Sacramento Rap," and the documentary, is available on Amazon Prime and YouTube. The Sacramento History project showcases his deep connection to and influence on the Sacramento music scene.
While promoting projects, First Degree The D.E. has appeared in over 100 news outlets, including the N.Y. Post, The Sun, Yahoo, Fox News, Sacramento Bee, N.B.C.’s KCRA, and more.
First Degree The D.E. shares, “Superior of shlap, I went all in on this. Trigger is a fuse of rap and R&B that’s never been heard before. This album is about love, pressure, chaos, and all in between.”
First Degree The D.E. "Trigger & The Wheel of Fortune" will be available on all major digital platforms 6.25, offering fans a chance to experience the innovative sound that only First Degree The D.E. can deliver. This album promises to be a significant milestone in his illustrious career, reflecting his growth as an artist and his unwavering dedication to his craft.
Check out First Degree The D.E. “Trigger & The Wheel of Fortune” HERE.
