NimbleFins launches new scoring system for car insurance in the UK
Insurance experts NimbleFins launch new scoring system with information to help motorists compare car insurance providers in the UK.
With so many confusing options in the market, the new NimbleFins Scoring System will help motorists learn about and choose the best car insurance company for their needs.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help motorists choose the best car insurance companies for their needs, a new scorecard system is available on the NimbleFins cheap car insurance guide.
NimbleFins car insurance experts have developed a new data-driven scoring system for car insurance. This scoring system relates car insurance to personal relationships, because in both, an ideal partner provides good features, easy communication, support during tough times, financial stability, popularity with friends and family, and even some hope that a break up (if necessary) wouldn't be a nightmare.
The NimbleFins scoring system assesses car insurance companies on 8 categories:
• Basic features: How well does the cheapest, lowest tier of insurance cover basic features like courtesy cars and windscreens?
• Dream features: Can policyholders get a fully loaded policy with many features?
• Flexibility: Can policyholders customise the insurance policy to accommodate their needs? How costly is it to make a change?
• Breakup: What are their cancellation fees, and how easy is it to cancel a policy (e.g. is there a phone line for cancellation, is it possible to cancel online, etc.)?
• Communication: Does the insurer have phone customer service, or is the company online only? What are the customer service hours?
• Support: Does the company have a 24/7 claims line? What are their claims stats?
• Popularity: How do they rank in terms of popularity?
• Financial: How do premium and set-up costs compare? Is the company financial stable? How many claims complaints do they have?
Each of the eight categories is equally weighted in the final score; within each category, data is weighted by importance. For example, in the communication category, the data factors are weighted as follows:
• 20%: if there is a customer service phone line
• 10%: the ease of finding phone opening hours on the website
• 10%: the ease of finding the customer service phone number on the website
• 15%: the number of phone open hours per week
• 15%: the number of webchat open hours per week
• 20%: if there is webchat and, if so, can policyholders speak directly with a human or is it necessary to progress through a chatbot before reaching a human
• 10%: if there is an AI chatbot virtual assistant
NimbleFins then used this scoring system to rank 10 large UK insurance providers—ensuring readers receive information they can trust.
Erin Yurday, the CEO and Founder of NimbleFins, said: “With so many confusing options in the market, the new NimbleFins Scoring System will help motorists learn about and choose the best car insurance company for their needs."
NimbleFins’ customers can now view a table comparing the scores for 10 of the largest UK car insurance companies, and read in-depth reviews of each provider.
For any motorist wanting to buy car insurance from a company that meets their specific needs, NimbleFins offers a useful, new scoring system that rates companies across 8 primary categories. Along with the information provided in their guides, NimbleFins offers the chance to get quotes to find out how much car insurance costs and buy a policy.
