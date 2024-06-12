New regulations streamline pathway for international credentials

CANADA, June 12 - Shelly D’Mello, CEO, Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria –

“B.C. is leading the way in removing barriers for talented and skilled internationally experienced professionals. This legislation is a quadruple win: immigrants will have better opportunities to utilize their skills, employers will fill vacant positions and address labour shortages, regulatory bodies can enhance the quality and effectiveness of their sectors and, ultimately, the province's economy and communities will thrive and prosper.”

Queenie Choo, CEO, S.U.C.C.E.S.S. –

“The International Credentials Recognition Act eliminates many obstacles for newcomers, enabling them to fully integrate to their desired workforce. This act also recognizes their work experience and professional skills that are optimized in a just, efficient and transparent manner. We are delighted to witness the positive impact of this act that touches many newcomers’ journeys in Canada.”

Neelam Sahota, CEO, DIVERSECity –

“It is time to do a re-set of how we envision an inclusive and prosperous economy that benefits everyone. The International Credentials Recognition Act is an important milestone for our province as it seeks to further eliminate barriers in various past models through thoughtful consultations and provides a renewed optimism that when we work collectively together, we can indeed forge a path forward for the betterment of all British Columbians.”

Olga Stachova, CEO, MOSAIC BC –

“The immigrant communities in B.C. are eagerly awaiting the International Credential Recognition Act coming into effect in July. Creating a more transparent, efficient and fair credential recognition process will allow B.C. to better benefit from the rich skill set and global experience newcomers bring, and will significantly improve the quality of lives and the sense of belonging experienced by immigrant professionals.”

Patrick MacKenzie, CEO, Immigrant Employment Council of B.C. (IEC-BC) –

“Employers have struggled for decades to recognize the skills and credentials immigrants bring to British Columbia. The International Credentials Recognition Act is an important step in helping B.C. businesses fill critical needs in their workplaces, while immigrants who choose our province can grow our communities and economy through full and meaningful employment. We at IEC-BC encourage all employers to focus on candidates’ skills, abilities, and potential, not just credentials. When the right talent can be hired for the right job, we all win.”