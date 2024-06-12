Plastic Fusion Fabricators Wins Safety Award
June is National Safety Month with focus on workplace safety.
I could not be more proud of our team. We promote a culture of safety at our production facility and on job sites. We appreciate ASI's partnership and commitment to help keep our employees safe.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Fusion Fabricators (PFF) has been awarded a 2023 safety certificate from Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund (ASI) and again joins the ranks of ASI members recognized for their safety efforts.
ASI and Employer’s Claim Management presented the certificate to ASI members who had a lost time accident-free year in 2023. “I could not be more proud of our team,” said Bland Warren, PFF chief executive officer. “We promote a culture of safety at our production facility and on job sites.” PFF has a state-of-the-art facility for custom HDPE pipe fabrication and their floating covers are installed at job sites across North America. “We appreciate ASI’s partnership and commitment to help keep our employees safe,” he added.
John Yant, PFF plant manager/safety manager, wrote the company’s first safety program in 1991 and has managed it for 33 years, maintaining an excellent safety record. “This award is indicative of the job the supervisors and all our personnel are doing in the field and reflects management’s commitment to safety,” he said.
“I am honored to work with Plastic Fusion who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to safety and operational excellence, qualifying for a No Lost Time Certificate. Their dedication to maintaining a safe and efficient working environment not only benefits their operations and especially their own employees but also contributes to the overall success and sustainability of our collective efforts,” said Steve Searle, Employers Claim Management vice president of account services.
“We strive to be good partners with the members of our Fund and supporting their efforts results in a safer work environment and a healthier workforce for our members,” added Freda Bacon, Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund, Fund Administrator.
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), preventable injuries are the third leading cause of death in the United States. June is National Safety Month and NSC has many resources for workplace safety. Safety programs like PFF’s are key to protecting and engaging employees and creating a culture of safety in the workplace.
About Plastic Fusion Fabricators:
Plastic Fusion Fabricators (PFF) is a leader in environmental containment. PFF is a pioneer in anaerobic digester lagoon cover systems and has installed lagoon liners and covers across North America for more than 30 years. In addition, PFF is a trusted partner with landfill owners and operators for the installation of liners, leachate collection systems, and closure caps.
About Alabama Self-Insured:
Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund (ASI) is one of the largest workers’ compensation providers in the state and has been serving businesses since 1978. ASI is sponsored by the Business Council of Alabama.
