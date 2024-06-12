Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Approves Reduction of Chronic Wasting Disease Containment and Surveillance Zones

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved updates to the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Containment and Surveillance Zones.

Containment zones refer to areas where CWD has been detected and confirmed. Surveillance zones identify areas where, based on the best available science and data, the presence of CWD could be reasonably expected.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will replace mandatory check station requirements with voluntary testing measures beginning Sep. 1 in the following containment and surveillance zones:

CZ 1- Hudspeth and Culberson counties

CZ 2- Deaf Smith, Oldham and Hartley counties

CZ 3- Bandera, Medina and Uvalde counties

CZ 4- Val Verde County

CZ 5- Lubbock County

CZ 6- Kimble County

SZ 1- Culberson and Hudspeth counties

SZ 3 — Bandera, Medina and Uvalde counties

SZ 4 — Val Verde County

SZ 5- Kimble County

SZ 6 — Garza, Lynn, Lubbock and Crosby counties

Mandatory CWD testing is still in place for SZ 2 due to the additional detections of CWD in free-range mule deer outside of CZ 2.

In response to these detections, TPWD will additionally expand the geographical coverage of two containment zones in the Panhandle.

TPWD will eliminate two surveillance zones – SZ 10 and SZ 11 – in Uvalde County and SZ 12 in Limestone County.

Additional amendments have been adopted to modify surveillance zones to include only portions of properties within a two-mile radius around a CWD positive deer breeding facility (the physical facility, not the boundaries of the property where the infected facility is located).

Zone information can be found on the CWD webpage on the TPWD website.