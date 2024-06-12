EWA-European Women’s Association and DES – Digital Enterprise Show 2024 Announce Strategic Partnership
Partnering with DES allows us to elevate our mission of empowering women in the digital economy by connecting female tech leaders and fostering a culture of innovation through diversity”MALAGA, SPAIN, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Women’s Association (EWA) and the DES – Digital Enterprise Show are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at promoting digital transformation and increasing Europe's competitiveness in the global digital economy. This collaboration will be highlighted at DES2024, the premier event on digital transformation, scheduled to take place from June 11-13, 2024, in Málaga.
— Yulia Stark
DES2024, renowned as the major global event in exponential technologies, brings together C-level executives from SMEs, large corporations, and public administrations. The event focuses on discussing the impact of digital changes on businesses, providing crucial knowledge, skills, and solutions to shape the future of various industries.
The European Women’s Association (EWA) is a global platform that empowers female founders by providing access to funding, business networks, and education. EWA unites organizations supporting women-led businesses, facilitating connections with entrepreneurs, stakeholders, markets, and finance. With global partners, EWA builds business bridges, especially between female tech leaders in Europe and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, EWA brings together associations, corporate partners, investors, EU commission programs, and businesswomen on a single digital platform.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organizations' missions to drive digital transformation and gender diversity in the tech industry. By combining DES's extensive platform for digital innovation and EWA's commitment to empowering women in tech, this partnership aims to create unparalleled opportunities for female tech entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators across Europe and the MENA region.
**Key Objectives of the Collaboration:**
1. **Enhancing Connectivity:** Facilitating meaningful connections between female tech leaders in Europe and the MENA region, fostering a global network of innovators and entrepreneurs.
2. **Promoting Diversity and Inclusion:** Championing diversity in the tech industry by supporting and showcasing the achievements of women in technology, driving inclusive innovation.
3. **Accelerating Digital Transformation:** Leveraging DES's platform to highlight cutting-edge technologies and solutions, while integrating EWA's initiatives to promote female-led tech advancements.
4. **Fostering Innovation:** Providing resources, mentorship, and collaboration opportunities to female tech entrepreneurs, encouraging the development and scaling of innovative solutions that address global challenges.
5. **Organizing Joint Events:** Hosting a series of events, including conferences, workshops, and networking sessions, designed to empower women in tech, share knowledge, and explore collaborative opportunities in digital transformation.
**Statements from the Leadership:**
*"Partnering with DES allows us to elevate our mission of empowering women in the digital economy by connecting female tech leaders and fostering a culture of innovation through diversity," said Yulia Stark, President of EWA. "We are excited to collaborate and provide our members with unparalleled opportunities to engage with industry leaders and shape the future of digital transformation. This year, we are bringing female tech founders from the GCC region to strengthen business relationships between Europe and the fast-growing MENA region. Together, we can create a powerful impact and drive meaningful change in building a more inclusive and dynamic tech industry."*
*"We are thrilled to welcome EWA as a Supporting Partner, as their commitment to fostering digital innovation aligns perfectly with our goals," said Sandra Infante, Event Director of DES – Digital Enterprise Show. "Together, we aim to drive significant advancements in the digital landscape, support the digital transformation of European companies, and empower female tech leaders. This collaboration furthers our mission to showcase innovation, drive technological advancements, and foster a more inclusive and innovative digital ecosystem."*
**About DES:**
DES – Digital Enterprise Show is a premier global event focused on exponential technologies. It serves as a platform for businesses to explore cutting-edge technologies, gain crucial insights, and connect with the global digital economy. DES brings together leading tech companies, innovative startups, and industry experts, offering a unique mix of keynote speakers, business sessions, and networking opportunities designed to help companies navigate and thrive in the digital era. For more information, visit [www.des-show.com](https://www.des-show.com).
**About EWA:**
The European Women Association (EWA) is dedicated to empowering female leadership in technology and innovation. Committed to fostering diversity and inclusion, EWA connects female tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators across Europe and the MENA region. Through networking, mentorship, and collaborative initiatives, EWA aims to boost innovation and drive positive change in the tech industry. For more information, visit [www.europeanwomenassociation.org](https://europeanwomenassociation.org).
YULIA STARK
EWA
info@europeanwomenassociation.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn