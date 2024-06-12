OSCE welcomes the adoption of the Strategy for Prevention and Fight against the Domestic Violence 2024-2027

SARAJEVO, 12 June 2024 - The OSCE Mission to BiH (the Mission) congratulates the Parliament of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) on its adoption of the Strategy for Prevention and Fight against the Domestic Violence 2024-2027.

This is an important step forward in strengthening a systemic response to domestic violence, and it will be essential for the FBiH Parliament to continue monitoring and encouraging the implementation of strategic activities as outlined in the Strategy.

The Mission also welcomes the unanimous adoption of the conclusions from the Joint Parliamentary Committees Thematic Session on the institutional response to domestic violence and violence against women by the FBiH Parliament. The Mission is looking forward to assisting the FBiH Parliament in organising the next Joint Parliamentary Committees Thematic Session in September on the response of judicial institutions and the third such session in November on the response of social services in cases of gender based or domestic violence.

These concrete steps make a real difference in the lives and security of women, and indeed of all citizens. Much progress has been made, but much work remains ahead. The Mission will continue supporting all relevant authorities in activities that will contribute to a further elimination of domestic and gender-based violence throughout BiH.