Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Announces a special Father’s Day Celebration
EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach the Father’s Day celebration this weekend, Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), announces the promotion of Scott Gould, Mitch’s son, to Executive Vice President of Business Development at NPI.
“I am proud of Scott, who has become a vital part of the company and the catalyst for procuring new brands,” said Gould. “I am pleased to announce his promotion to Executive Vice President of Business Development. He has been a very loyal, conscientious worker who has helped Nutritional Products International achieve its global status in the marketplace. Since 2008, NPI has helped many global and domestic brands achieve their vision and goals.”
A fourth-generation retail professional, Scott brings a combination of technical and creative expertise to his work. He has directed a number of creative social media campaigns, involving the development of unique promotions and contests and building consumer trust and brand recognition. He has also implemented several innovative e-commerce solutions, including the integration of real-time warehouse inventory with merchant systems.
Scott has been able to procure global brands seeking entry into the United States for the past two decades. Without trust, there could be no success, and Scott has proven to be a loyal, trustworthy, huge component of NPI by implementing the early stages of development for what has become a very successful business enterprise. He has also played an integral part in helping global brands around the world enter the largest marketplace in the world with the turnkey solution, offering importation distribution of promotion at an unparalleled and unmatched level.
For more information about Nutritional Products International and its range of services, please visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Kayla Zadel
