Bloc Partners with Rollease Acmeda

Global innovator in the manufacturing of custom window shades, Bloc, is opening a new factory in DFW and has formed a strategic partnership with Rollease Acmeda

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global innovator in the manufacturing of custom window shades, Bloc, is opening a new factory in the Dallas-Ft Worth metroplex and has formed a strategic partnership with Rollease Acmeda, the largest engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry, following the agreement of a multiyear 100% supply contract.

Bloc, which is headquartered in Northern Ireland, is opening a state-of the-art manufacturing facility in the summer 2024. With both companies’ facilities adjacent to one another in Fort Worth, the partnership will provide production efficiencies and benefits to the window covering sector.

Speaking about the strategic partnership, Cormac Diamond, founder of Bloc, said: “With the manufacturing industry facing labor shortages, spiraling energy costs, and supply chain challenges, our pioneering technologies are driving change, and utilizing leading-edge robotics to streamline and automate the most complex, customized processes.

“Bloc and Rollease Acmeda have a long-standing trading relationship in Europe. Partnering with such a forward thinking company, Rollease Acmeda allows Bloc to realize the full potential of our production innovations in the North American market.”

Derick Marsh, CEO of Rollease Acmeda, said: “This strategic partnership will improve supply chain responsiveness, reduce transportation costs and environmental impact, and enhance overall resilience. Driving operational effectiveness is a key focus for our company, and the partnership with Bloc aligns perfectly with our strategic direction. Greater efficiencies mean better support for our customers.”

“Rollease Acmeda is committed to driving innovation in the window covering industry, delivering superior quality products to our customers, and the partnership with Bloc creates significant benefits for the industry across North America.”

Bloc is a window shade manufacturer headquartered in Northern Ireland with a manufacturing facility opening in Ft. Worth, Texas, summer 2024, specializing in the design and manufacture of innovative, custom window coverings. To learn more about the company visit builtbybloc.com.

Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs, and manufactures window covering hardware for manual and automated shades, as well as specialty fabrics, for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company has a global team of almost 300 associates and distribution facilities spanning the U.S., Australia, and Europe, serving thousands of customers in more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company visit rolleaseacmeda.com.