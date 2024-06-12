New Book Exposes Toxic Power in Big Law

Look What You Made Me Do Exposes Toxic Power in Big Law

A legal affairs journalist and popular author recounts her struggles with workplace bullying and harassment in a major California law firm.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Gordon, a former attorney turned legal affairs journalist and novelist, has announced the release of her latest book, “Look What You Made Me Do: Confronting Heartbreak & Harassment in Big Law.” This memoir takes a deep dive into Gordon’s first year as a lawyer, where she faced blatant workplace bullying and harassment.

Fresh out of law school in 1993, Gordon was excited to start her career at “Schiffer Mulligan,” a prominent law firm in California. However, her enthusiasm quickly turned to distress as she became the target of severe workplace harassment.

Despite seeking support from the firm administration and experienced colleagues, Gordon found herself isolated and without recourse or mentorship. Prominent employment attorneys informed her that she could either fight for justice or maintain her career, but not both. This disheartening advice led Gordon to leave the legal profession, a decision that haunted her for years.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is a compelling narrative that combines memoir and journalism. Gordon shares preserved memos, emails, handwritten notes from that challenging time, and new interviews with former colleagues, industry insiders, and experts in hostile work environments. The book provides a raw and honest reflection on gender discrimination and abuse of power in Big Law.

According to Gordon, the memoir’s cover alone is an if-you-know-you-know nod to the California legal community, featuring the distinctive floor tiles of San Francisco’s Embarcadero Center, where Gordon spent three years in Big Law. However, her first year at Schiffer Mulligan forms the crux of “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Gordon’s decision to document her experiences serves as both a personal catharsis and a public service. By finally giving voice to her younger self, she validates the experiences of many who have faced similar challenges in Big Law and other professions. The book quickly climbed to the number one spot on Amazon’s list of lawyer and judge memoirs, resonating deeply with readers in all industries who appreciate its unflinching honesty and critical examination of workplace culture.

In a five-star review on Amazon, Heather Rosnow, remarked, “This book is hard to put down. I read it in two days. I am not a lawyer but I have been harassed on the job, suffered trauma and heartbreak. I could relate in so many different ways.” Another reviewer commented, “It's easy to condemn outright assault, but the more subtle workplace bullying described in this book often goes under the radar and can have lasting scars.”

For more information about Erin Gordon and her work, visit her website at www.eringordonauthor.com or connect with her on LinkedIn at Erin Gordon.