Hendriks Team Realty Introduces Hendriks Business Centre: A Comprehensive Real Estate Hub for the Niagara Region
Hendriks Real Estate Team launches Hendriks Business Centre, a one-stop hub in Niagara real estate, mortgage, financial planning, insurance, and home services.NIAGARA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hendriks Business Centre: A Comprehensive Real Estate Hub for Niagara and Hamilton
RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty proudly announces the launch of the Hendriks Business Centre, a premier destination for comprehensive real estate services in the Niagara and Hamilton regions. This innovative center is set to redefine the real estate experience, providing a centralized hub of expertise and resources tailored for both home buyers and sellers.
A Comprehensive Hub for Real Estate and Professional Services
The Hendriks Business Centre unites a team of trusted professionals from diverse fields, delivering a seamless and efficient real estate experience. Services offered include:
• Real Estate: Jerry Hendriks and his team provide expert advice and assist home buyers and sellers in making great moves throughout the Niagara and Hamilton regions.
• Mortgage Guidance: Tyler Hibbs, a seasoned Mortgage Agent, provides expert advice on mortgage options and pre-approvals.
• Financial Planning: Certified Financial Planner Kevin Ridgway offers tailored financial planning services to help clients manage investments effectively.
• Insurance Solutions: Michael Schram, an experienced Insurance Broker, assists with comprehensive insurance services to protect assets through life insurance.
• Legal Counsel: Andre Lozano from Lozano Law provides essential legal services to navigate the complexities of real estate transactions as well as family law and wills.
Streamlined Support from Start to Finish
Understanding the importance of a streamlined process, the Hendriks Business Centre is committed to providing all-encompassing support throughout the real estate journey. This center is ideal for first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, or home sellers. The centre equips individuals with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions in the real estate industry.
Hendriks Business Centre Team
The Hendriks Business Centre is staffed by a dedicated team of professionals, including:
• Jerry Hendriks, Broker of Record
• Chris Hendriks, Realtor
• Daniel Bones, Broker
• Devyn Portugaise, Realtor
• Niels Rasmussen, Realtor
• Savannah Luison, Realtor
• Peter Penner, Realtor
• Kelly Atalick, Realtor
• Tyler Hibbs, Mortgage Agent
• Kevin Ridgway, Certified Financial Planner
• Michael Schram, Insurance Broker
• Andre Lozano, Lawyer
Experience the Hendriks Business Centre
"We recognize the importance of streamlining the real estate process for our clients," said Jerry Hendriks, Broker of Record. "Our goal is to provide a seamless experience from start to finish, ensuring our clients have access to all the resources they need under one roof. We invite our clients to experience the difference of working with a full-service real estate center that prioritizes their satisfaction and success."
About RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty
RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty is a leading real estate agency in the Niagara and Hamilton regions, dedicated to providing exceptional service and expert guidance to buyers and sellers. With a team of experienced professionals, RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty offers a comprehensive range of services to meet an array of real estate needs.
Media Contact:
Jerry Hendriks
Broker of Record
RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty
Phone: (289) 723-2132
Email: support@niagarahomes.com
Jerry Hendriks
Hendriks Team Realty
+1 289-723-2132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Hendriks Team Realty