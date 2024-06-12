Mexico City: The Ultimate Destination for Celebrating Pride
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Pride Month kicks off worldwide, Mexico City stands out as a vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming destination for celebrating LGBTIQ+ pride. Known for its rich cultural heritage, dynamic arts scene, and warm hospitality, Mexico City offers an unparalleled experience for all visitors, making it a perfect place to honor love, diversity, and equality.
A Hub of Inclusivity
Mexico City is celebrated for its progressive stance on LGBTIQ+ rights and its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment year-round. The city's diverse neighborhoods, from the bustling historic center to the trendy Roma and Condesa districts, are known for their acceptance and support of the LGBTIQ+ community. This inclusivity is evident in the numerous LGBTIQ+-owned businesses, inclusive nightlife, and a wide range of events and activities that celebrate diversity.
In fact, since 2019 Secretaria de Turismo CDMX, the Mexico City Secretary of Tourism, has carried out important actions and campaigns to develop, promote, and position the LGBTIQ+ segment, positioning the city as a world center for encouraging inclusivity and discrimination-free tourism.
The city obtained the Queer Destinations certification, which aims to ensure respect for people's rights in terms of accessibility, equality, inclusion, and diversity. Mexico City has also earned the Best Urban Destination Award for the second consecutive year, highlighting its commitment to LGBTIQ+ tourism.
Pride Parade 2024: A Spectacular Celebration
One of the highlights of Pride Month in Mexico City is the annual Pride Parade, which draws millions of participants and spectators from around the world. The parade is a vibrant display of unity, with colorful floats, dynamic performances, and an atmosphere of joy and solidarity. Starting at the iconic Angel of Independence and culminating at the Zócalo, the city's main square, the parade is a testament to Mexico City's dedication to LGBTIQ+ rights and its vibrant culture.
We demand to live with dignity!” is the motto of the Colectiva de Organizaciones Civiles (Civil Organizations Collective) who announced that the event will take place in Mexico City on Saturday, June 29. Let us remember that for 46 years, it has been celebrated on the last Saturday of June.
But the parade is just the beginning when it comes to the tapestry of events that take place across the city.
Starting from June 20, the city will kick off the Festival Mix Mexico. Nearly LGBTIQ+-themed films are part of the showcase that will be exhibited in the city. The opening takes place at the Teatro de la Ciudad Esperanza Iris, featuring a screening of the film, "Todo el silence," (All the Silence).
High Heel Race: This fabulous event, held June 22, invites everyone to don their best stilettos to participate in the High Heel Race, taking place from the intersection of Sonora and Durango streets in Roma to Parque Espana. A participation fee of 200 pesos is required and the proceeds will go to Inspira Cambio A.C., an organization that supports LGBTIQ+ individuals' sexual and mental health needs.
LGBT Cup 2024 in Mexico City: This year's Copa LGBT will take place from June 27 to 30 at Ciudad Deportiva de la Magdalena Mixhiuca. The competition includes tennis, soccer, basketball, diving, swimming, Olympic wrestling, and many other sports. It is expected to draw more than 2,000 athletes from different states across Mexico. There will also be a five-kilometer nighttime race on Paseo de la Reforma, which kicks off on June 28 at 6 p.m.
Latin American Pride 2024: Latin American Pride 2023 will remain in the city’s memory forever, which is why CDMX invites everyone to attend Latin American Pride 2024 on June 27. The promise is a bigger and more spectacular pride celebration than last year.
Groove City Pride: Groove City presents a night filled with music, color, and community to celebrate diversity and love in all its forms. Expect DJs from the Mexican scene playing the best of house, afro house, and tech, along with drag shows, exclusive Groove City merchandise, and local artists. It’s an inclusive and safe environment where attendees can be themselves and celebrate with pride. Get ready to dance all night on the terrace with the best view of Reforma at this dynamic PRIDE party on June 29th. The event will run from 7:00 p.m. on June 29th to 12:30 a.m. on June 30.
Sáfica Party and Lesbian Sunset: Also on June 29, in collaboration with Fiesta Sáfica and Lesbian Sunset, CDMX is offering a unique experience at one of the city’s most exclusive Polanco venues. With two stages and a variety of performances, Bian’s party promises to be the best night for women and non-binary individuals.
ELLA CONECTA SUMMIT: ELLA CONECTA is an international network of diverse professional women. Its goal is to connect, inspire each other, create business synergies, and empower LGBTQ+ women. They provide spaces to showcase women’s projects, collaborate on joint initiatives, and offer inspiration by sharing life experiences. This year's summit will be held June 27 and 28.
A Year-Round Inclusive Destination
While Pride Month is a special time, Mexico City's commitment to inclusivity extends throughout the year. The city hosts a variety of LGBTQ+ events, including film festivals, art exhibitions, and cultural festivals, ensuring that there is always something exciting happening. Additionally, the city's progressive policies and strong support networks make it a safe and welcoming place for LGBTIQ+ travelers at any time.
Join Us in Celebrating Pride
Mexico City invites everyone to join in celebrating Pride and experience the warmth, diversity, and vibrancy that makes it a standout destination. Whether you are marching in the parade, exploring cultural landmarks, or enjoying the lively nightlife, Mexico City offers an unforgettable Pride celebration that reflects its spirit of inclusivity and love.
For a Guide of LGBTQ+ in both languages, click here.
For photos click here
Mexico City Tourism Board
A Hub of Inclusivity
Mexico City is celebrated for its progressive stance on LGBTIQ+ rights and its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment year-round. The city's diverse neighborhoods, from the bustling historic center to the trendy Roma and Condesa districts, are known for their acceptance and support of the LGBTIQ+ community. This inclusivity is evident in the numerous LGBTIQ+-owned businesses, inclusive nightlife, and a wide range of events and activities that celebrate diversity.
In fact, since 2019 Secretaria de Turismo CDMX, the Mexico City Secretary of Tourism, has carried out important actions and campaigns to develop, promote, and position the LGBTIQ+ segment, positioning the city as a world center for encouraging inclusivity and discrimination-free tourism.
The city obtained the Queer Destinations certification, which aims to ensure respect for people's rights in terms of accessibility, equality, inclusion, and diversity. Mexico City has also earned the Best Urban Destination Award for the second consecutive year, highlighting its commitment to LGBTIQ+ tourism.
Pride Parade 2024: A Spectacular Celebration
One of the highlights of Pride Month in Mexico City is the annual Pride Parade, which draws millions of participants and spectators from around the world. The parade is a vibrant display of unity, with colorful floats, dynamic performances, and an atmosphere of joy and solidarity. Starting at the iconic Angel of Independence and culminating at the Zócalo, the city's main square, the parade is a testament to Mexico City's dedication to LGBTIQ+ rights and its vibrant culture.
We demand to live with dignity!” is the motto of the Colectiva de Organizaciones Civiles (Civil Organizations Collective) who announced that the event will take place in Mexico City on Saturday, June 29. Let us remember that for 46 years, it has been celebrated on the last Saturday of June.
But the parade is just the beginning when it comes to the tapestry of events that take place across the city.
Starting from June 20, the city will kick off the Festival Mix Mexico. Nearly LGBTIQ+-themed films are part of the showcase that will be exhibited in the city. The opening takes place at the Teatro de la Ciudad Esperanza Iris, featuring a screening of the film, "Todo el silence," (All the Silence).
High Heel Race: This fabulous event, held June 22, invites everyone to don their best stilettos to participate in the High Heel Race, taking place from the intersection of Sonora and Durango streets in Roma to Parque Espana. A participation fee of 200 pesos is required and the proceeds will go to Inspira Cambio A.C., an organization that supports LGBTIQ+ individuals' sexual and mental health needs.
LGBT Cup 2024 in Mexico City: This year's Copa LGBT will take place from June 27 to 30 at Ciudad Deportiva de la Magdalena Mixhiuca. The competition includes tennis, soccer, basketball, diving, swimming, Olympic wrestling, and many other sports. It is expected to draw more than 2,000 athletes from different states across Mexico. There will also be a five-kilometer nighttime race on Paseo de la Reforma, which kicks off on June 28 at 6 p.m.
Latin American Pride 2024: Latin American Pride 2023 will remain in the city’s memory forever, which is why CDMX invites everyone to attend Latin American Pride 2024 on June 27. The promise is a bigger and more spectacular pride celebration than last year.
Groove City Pride: Groove City presents a night filled with music, color, and community to celebrate diversity and love in all its forms. Expect DJs from the Mexican scene playing the best of house, afro house, and tech, along with drag shows, exclusive Groove City merchandise, and local artists. It’s an inclusive and safe environment where attendees can be themselves and celebrate with pride. Get ready to dance all night on the terrace with the best view of Reforma at this dynamic PRIDE party on June 29th. The event will run from 7:00 p.m. on June 29th to 12:30 a.m. on June 30.
Sáfica Party and Lesbian Sunset: Also on June 29, in collaboration with Fiesta Sáfica and Lesbian Sunset, CDMX is offering a unique experience at one of the city’s most exclusive Polanco venues. With two stages and a variety of performances, Bian’s party promises to be the best night for women and non-binary individuals.
ELLA CONECTA SUMMIT: ELLA CONECTA is an international network of diverse professional women. Its goal is to connect, inspire each other, create business synergies, and empower LGBTQ+ women. They provide spaces to showcase women’s projects, collaborate on joint initiatives, and offer inspiration by sharing life experiences. This year's summit will be held June 27 and 28.
A Year-Round Inclusive Destination
While Pride Month is a special time, Mexico City's commitment to inclusivity extends throughout the year. The city hosts a variety of LGBTQ+ events, including film festivals, art exhibitions, and cultural festivals, ensuring that there is always something exciting happening. Additionally, the city's progressive policies and strong support networks make it a safe and welcoming place for LGBTIQ+ travelers at any time.
Join Us in Celebrating Pride
Mexico City invites everyone to join in celebrating Pride and experience the warmth, diversity, and vibrancy that makes it a standout destination. Whether you are marching in the parade, exploring cultural landmarks, or enjoying the lively nightlife, Mexico City offers an unforgettable Pride celebration that reflects its spirit of inclusivity and love.
For a Guide of LGBTQ+ in both languages, click here.
For photos click here
Mexico City Tourism Board
ENroute Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram