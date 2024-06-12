Maryland’s Best Seeks Participants for Thanksgiving Promotion – “Eat Like a Marylander”

June 12, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 12, 2024) – Maryland’s Best, an agriculture and seafood marketing program under the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is seeking participants for the “Eat Like a Marylander” Thanksgiving promotion, a seasonal marketing campaign highlighting local farmers and markets serving packaged holiday meals later this year. Farmers and markets offering Thanksgiving meal kits that include locally sourced produce and protein that apply will have the opportunity to participate in statewide press opportunities as well as receive a supply of promotional material from Maryland’s Best.

“The goal of promotions like this is to connect consumers with local producers year round but especially during the holiday season,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “It’s never too early to think about how to provide a locally sourced holiday meal during Thanksgiving!”

To be included in the promotion, participants must meet the following criteria:

Meal boxes must include Maryland produce and at least two protein options, one of which must be Maryland seafood

Farmers or farmers markets must be a Maryland’s Best producer or be willing to sign-up for a free account

To register for Maryland’s Best “Eat Like A Marylander” Thanksgiving promotion. please complete this form. For additional information or questions about the promotion, please contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

# # #

Follow Maryland’s Best on @mdsbest on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.