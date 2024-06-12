Geoscience Australia welcomes new Chief of Place and Communities Division

Geoscience Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Maree Wilson as the new Chief of Place and Communities Division.

Ms Wilson has been the Branch Head of Geoscience Australia’s Digital Earth Branch and its predecessors since 2020. She has over 20 years’ experience in the spatial industry, across civilian, Defence and private sectors.

Geoscience Australia Chief Executive Officer Dr James Johnson welcomed Ms Wilson to the executive team.

“Maree brings with her a passion for using spatial data to solve problems and is a recognised leader in her field,” he said.

“Her broad networks across the Australian and international spatial, marine, Antarctic and emergency management communities are a strong foundation for her new role as Chief of the Place and Communities Division.”

The Place and Communities Division encompasses a wide array of functions, including marine and Antarctic geoscience, spatial and location science and data, and community safety services. The Division is central to Geoscience Australia’s role as the trusted source of information on Australia’s Earth sciences.

Expressing her commitment to advancing Geoscience Australia’s spatial leadership, Ms. Wilson emphasised the Division's pivotal role in driving innovation to shape a location-enabled future for Australia. She underscored the significance of the Division's work, which facilitates informed decision-making by governments, industries, and communities alike.

"In today's dynamic landscape, access to timely and trusted data is critical. From assisting communities in mitigating bushfire risks to informing marine zone planning based on ecological, economic, and social considerations, our Division's insights enable stakeholders to make smarter place-based decisions," Ms. Wilson said.

As she embarks on her new role, Ms. Wilson expressed her desire to engage with the Division’s stakeholders to understand expectations and develop robust strategies to grow Geoscience Australia’s capabilities.