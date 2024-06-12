Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on creating safer communities

Between 29 April and 2 June 2024, the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers once again made their presence felt across the priority areas where they are deployed.

LEAP officers arrested 1 337 individuals for various offences, while confiscating 7 firearms. Of these firearms confiscated, two were imitation and five illegal. The officers also removed 17 dangerous weapons. LEAP is an initiative of the Western Cape Government (WCG) and is run in partnership with the City of Cape Town as part of the Western Cape Safety Plan.

Amongst others, the arrests included:

5 for the possession of illegal ammunition;

153 for possession of drugs;

2 for common assault; and

3 for malicious damage to property.

LEAP officers work with a multitude of law enforcement agencies which is inclusive of other City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Agencies, the South African Police Service, Neighbourhood Watches, Community Policing Forums and various other stakeholders.

LEAP is strategically deployed, and its operations are based on evidence and data so that they support the communities most affected crime. This includes our top 10 murder areas in the Western Cape, such as Delft, Gugulethu, Harare, Khayelitsha (Site B policing precinct), Kraaifontein, Mfuleni, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, Philippi East, and Samora Machel. Other high crime areas in which they are deployed are Atlantis, Bishop Lavis and Hanover Park, along with Lavender Hill, Steenberg and Grassy Park.

During the same period, LEAP officers have amongst others:

searched 6189 persons;

searched 345 houses;

conducted 54 roadblocks; and

searched 526 vehicles.

The Western Cape Government urges all citizens to play their part in creating safer communities. By continuing to work together, we will be able to achieve a safer society for all our residents.

