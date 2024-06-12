Submit Release
North West swears in Premier Elect at Garona Building, 14 Jun


Mahikeng: Members of the media are invited to a swearing-in ceremony of the North West Premier elect which will be presided over by the Judge President of the North West Division, Ronald Hendricks on Friday, 14 June 2024 at Garona Building. 

The swearing-in of the Premier elect will be followed by the handing over of the North West Provincial Government’s 6th Administration report by the former Acting Premier Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi to the new Premier, who will thereafter deliver the inaugural speech.

The details for the swearing-in ceremony are as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 June 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: Garona Building, Finance Boardroom, Ground Floor, North Wing

Members of the media wishing to attend this ceremony are urged to contact Bonolo Mohlakoana on Bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za or 082 901 2435 for accreditation.

For enquiries, contact:
Sello Tatai 
Spokesperson to the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842 
E-mail:  statai38@gmail.com 

Brian Setswambung 
Provincial Head of Communication 
Office of the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 076 012 4501 
E-mail:  bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za 

