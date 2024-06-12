North West swears in Premier Elect at Garona Building, 14 Jun



Mahikeng: Members of the media are invited to a swearing-in ceremony of the North West Premier elect which will be presided over by the Judge President of the North West Division, Ronald Hendricks on Friday, 14 June 2024 at Garona Building.

The swearing-in of the Premier elect will be followed by the handing over of the North West Provincial Government’s 6th Administration report by the former Acting Premier Patrick Dumile Nono Maloyi to the new Premier, who will thereafter deliver the inaugural speech.

The details for the swearing-in ceremony are as follows:

Date: Friday, 14 June 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: Garona Building, Finance Boardroom, Ground Floor, North Wing

Members of the media wishing to attend this ceremony are urged to contact Bonolo Mohlakoana on Bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za or 082 901 2435 for accreditation.

For enquiries, contact:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/082 450 7842

E-mail: statai38@gmail.com

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za