MPU Publishes Vol. 51 of Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies

MACAU, June 12 - The latest issue of the Journal of One Country Two Systems Studies (Vol. 51), edited by the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of MPU, has been published. This issue features 11 articles that aim to provide the public with insights into the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and establish an academic platform for its study. Local and overseas scholars are welcome to contribute to the journal, fostering academic cooperation and exchanges.

The latest issue is divided into three sections: "Norm Analysis," "Current Affairs and Policy Observation," and "Academic Monograph." The "Norm Analysis" section includes articles such as "The People as the Guardian of the Constitution: Interpretation of the Last Sentence of the Preamble of the 1982 Constitution." These articles discuss issues and situations that have arisen during the implementation of the Constitution and the Basic Law, aiming to enhance the correct understanding of these legal documents.The "Current Affairs and Policy Observation" section features articles such as "Convergence of Civil and Commercial Rules in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin under the System of ‘Wide Consultation, Joint Contribution, Common Administration, and Shared Benefits'" and "The Factor of 'Motivation' in the Management of Civil Servants in Macao." The "Academic Monograph" section includes articles such as "On the Logical Relationship Between the Principle of 'Patriots Governing Macao' and Governing Macao in Accordance with the Law." These articles encourage observations and thoughts on promoting regional cooperation and improving the governance system of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The Journal is now available on the official website of the “One Country Two Systems” Research Centre of MPU at https://www.mpu.edu.mo/research/zh/ceupds_jocts_2024_issue1.php. Readers are invited to read it online. We eagerly await contributions from local researchers and overseas scholars. Online submissions can be sent through the editorial platform at https://reupds.cbpt.cnki.net/. For any inquiries, please email RUPDS@mpu.edu.mo.