Verizon Connect Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Connect, a leader in fleet management solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the transportation category of The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. This is one of three awards that Verizon Connect has won in 2024, proving its achievements over competitors. The American Business Awards are the premier business awards program, receiving over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry this year, spanning a wide range of categories.



Verizon Connect was recognized as a Silver Stevie® Award winner by making significant strides in fleet management and asset tracking through innovative solutions in 2023. These include:

Video Coaching : A new, video-based driver coaching solution was also introduced to complement the AI Dashcam Integrated Video solution, enhancing safe driving behaviors through coaching sessions and driver safety profiles.

: A new, video-based driver coaching solution was also introduced to complement the AI Dashcam Integrated Video solution, enhancing safe driving behaviors through coaching sessions and driver safety profiles. EV Suitability Tool : The introduction of the EV Suitability Tool, which analyzes customers' internal combustion engine vehicle data to determine which of their existing vehicles are the best candidates to be replaced by EVs.

: The introduction of the EV Suitability Tool, which analyzes customers' internal combustion engine vehicle data to determine which of their existing vehicles are the best candidates to be replaced by EVs. Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT): The EAT solution was launched in North America (and is now across Europe and Australia), empowering fleet managers to efficiently monitor high-value equipment using LTE.



"Verizon Connect is leading the way in revolutionizing fleet management for our customers," stated Peter Mitchell, General Manager and Senior Vice President at Verizon Connect. "Our aim is to digitize our services and help businesses cut costs. With tools like the EV Suitability Tool and Equipment Asset Tracker, we're making management easier and more affordable."

With over 220 million driving videos analyzed and 29 patents filed, Verizon Connect continues to lead in fleet management technology. Its marketplace features 40+ integration partners, further amplifying functionality by seamlessly integrating with industry-specific solutions.

