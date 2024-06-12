Hosted.com partners with cPanel to bring Simplified Website Hosting
Hosted.com is proud to have cPanel, the industry-leading control panel, as its partner for simplified web hosting and easy site management for all businesses.
“We are thrilled to partner with cPanel to offer our customers an unparalleled web hosting experience,” says Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com.”CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted.com, a leading provider of Web Hosting solutions, is proud of its continued partnership with cPanel, the global leader in website and hosting control panel software. This collaboration combines Hosted.com's powerful hosting infrastructure with cPanel's user-friendly interface, helping customers manage their websites easily and efficiently.
“We are thrilled to partner with cPanel to offer our customers an unparalleled web hosting experience,” says Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted.com. “cPanel is the industry standard in web hosting control panels, and its integration with our services will provide users with a powerful and streamlined platform to manage all aspects of their websites.”
cPanel offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to simplify every aspect of website admin, including:
File & Database Management: Upload, download, edit, and organize website files with a user-friendly interface, or the traditional file management tools. Easily set up and manage MySQL databases, allowing for efficient data storage and retrieval.
Security Tools: Implement security features like password protection, hotlink protection, and IP blocking to safeguard the website from unauthorized access.
Domain & Email Account Management: Manage domain names, subdomains, and DNS (Domain Name System) records directly through the cPanel interface, simplifying website configuration. Customers can create and manage email accounts, configure email forwarding and autoresponders, and webmail for convenient access to their inbox.
Easy Installs: Install popular web applications like WordPress with a few clicks, streamlining the process of creating a website.
Benefits for Hosted.com Customers
This partnership is particularly beneficial for individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The combination of Hosted.com's affordable Web Hosting plans and cPanel's comprehensive tools, provides a cost-effective solution for SMEs to launch and manage a professional website. With cPanel's intuitive graphical interface, they can manage content, email accounts, databases, and security without needing extensive technical knowledge.
In addition, Hosted.com's affordable pricing plans ensure that anyone can create and manage a professional-looking website with fast, reliable hosting. Some more benefits include:
Increased Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and intuitive tools empower clients to manage their websites with greater efficiency, saving valuable time and resources.
Enhanced Security: cPanel offers a comprehensive suite of security features, allowing them to manage user access, monitor activity logs, and implement security measures with confidence.
Scalability and Flexibility: cPanel seamlessly integrates with Hosted.com's scalable hosting plans, allowing our clients to easily upgrade resources as their website requirements grow.
Commitment to Customer Success
Hosted.com understands the importance of a reliable and secure hosting environment with minimal downtime and a 99.9% uptime guarantee, ensuring our clients' sites are accessible to visitors, even during peak traffic periods.
Additionally, high-performance servers are required to deliver lightning-fast loading speeds. This not only improves user experience but can also positively impact search engine rankings.
Finally, website and data security are more important than ever. Having advanced security measures like firewalls, intrusion and malware detection, and regular backups to protect our clients’ websites from cyber threats is non-negotiable.
Combining these core elements with cPanel, a recognized leader in control panel technology, Hosted.com is not only exceeding these requirements but actively positioning itself at the forefront of innovation. This commitment to our customer success ensures that we can deliver the most advanced and user-centric solutions to our customers.
In closing, this strategic partnership with cPanel solidifies Hosted.com's unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible hosting services. By integrating cPanel's industry-leading control panel with its hosting services, Hosted.com empowers our clients with the tools to go beyond basic website management. This translates to a more intuitive and efficient experience, allowing them to focus on their core business needs while knowing that everything behind the scenes is in good hands.
About Hosted.com
Hosted.com is a domain name and hosting provider specializing in reliable, high-performance web hosting, including cPanel and WordPress Hosting plans. With a commitment to superior performance, security, and customer support, Hosted.com helps small businesses thrive in the digital landscape.
About Wayne Diamond
Wayne Diamond, the founder and CEO of Hosted.com, has over 20 years of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted.com is set to revolutionize the registration of domain names, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.
