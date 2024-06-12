Bitget PoolX Lists EtherMail's Email Token (EMT) For Stake-to-Mine Rewards

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of EMT tokens from Ethermail ecosystem on PoolX platform. Users can stake BGB and USDT to mine EMT tokens. The listing of Email Token is now live on PoolX and trading will go live at 10AM (UTC) on 12th June, 2024.

EtherMail is a Web3 email communication solution provider that provides "wallet-to-wallet" communication setting standards for anonymous wallets and encrypted wallets. It can help companies proactively reduce the risk of communication fraud by notifying users of violations and vulnerabilities in advance.

The EtherMail ecosystem encompasses Ethermail coins (EMC) and Email Token (EMT). Users can earn EMC by inviting new members and staying active on the platform. These coins can then be converted to EMT based on the advertisement revenues generated each quarter, allowing users to claim EMT according to their EMC holdings. Additionally, EMT offers further utility, as it can be redeemed with participating partners in the future. Companies can also use EMT to reach users on the platform, making it a valuable asset within the EtherMail ecosystem. The EMT token adheres to the ERC-20 token standard and is issued on the Base chain.

PoolX project features one or more mining pools, with token rewards distributed hourly based on participants' staking volume. In PoolX hourly snapshots of staked amounts are taken to ensure accurate calculations of users' proportionate shares and rewards. Each mining pool on PoolX calculates its Annual Percentage Rate (APR) separately, providing users with diverse opportunities to maximize their token earnings. Furthermore, users enjoy the flexibility to redeem the staked tokens at any time, with staked assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period ends.

Recently Bitget listed trending low cap projects such as Ulti Protocol (ULTI), Taiko (TAIKO) and JungleDoge (JUNGLE) tokens on Poolx for users to redeem stake-to-mine benefits.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

For more information about EMT tokens on Poolx, users can visit here.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and many more.