STEAM: new digital course on artificial intelligence launched for teachers in Moldova

With the support of the European Union, a digital course was launched on 10 June in Chisinau, Moldova, to strengthen teachers’ knowledge in the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence.

The interactive course on ‘Generative Artificial Intelligence in STEAM Education and Student-Centredness’ aims to train teachers to adopt innovative teaching and learning methods using digital technologies, including Generative Artificial Intelligence, to increase students’ interest in learning. The new tool can be accessed free of charge on the www.tekwill.online platform.

The course launch took place at an event to present the results of the ‘Strengthening innovative student-centred teaching-learning practices in schools in key regions: Ungheni and Cahul through the use of digital technologies and STEAM projects’, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNICEF.

More than 100 students and teachers from 12 schools in Ungheni and Cahul participated in the event. They presented the STEAM school projects they have been working on over the past months to create innovative solutions that contribute to solving real problems in the community. In total, 385 students and 83 teachers from the two districts were involved in the initiatives.

For example, the STEAM project ‘EcoRevista Agro-Tur Sculeni’, developed by the Theoretical High School of Sculeni, Sculeni District, aimed to educate students about the importance of agro-tourism for sustainable development of the local community. The project explored the concepts and practices of agritourism using a STEAM approach. The final product of the project is an interactive digital magazine created by the students, featuring articles and reports on local agritourism experiences.

