Media Development and Diversity Agency opens call for grant funding applications 2024/25

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) will this week host the first of two virtual workshops to help educate and inform potential and existing MDDA Grant Funding applicants about the compliance requirements for the 2024/25 grant funding cycle.

This follows a recent call made by the MDDA encouraging community media projects with valid class broadcast service licenses, including radio, TV, and community print publications, as well as small commercial print to apply for the 2024/25 Grant Funding.

The application window officially opened on 31 May 2024 and will close on 28 June 2024 and community media projects are encouraged to apply. The MDDA aims to encourage media ownership, access and control to media particularly by historically disadvantaged communities and diminished indigenous languages and cultural groups.

For print and digital publications, this year’s grant funding application call is focusing on the following provinces:

Gauteng

KwaZulu-Natal

Limpopo

Free State

Western Cape

Details of the first virtual session are as follows:

Date: 14 June 2024

Time: 10h00am – 13:00midday

Location: Microsoft Teams https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/b5a52a3d-5128-

4b2f-87f5-84c3c346c317@be508088-e9e6-4190-b402-329c20fd7bce

For more information, contact the MDDA Communications unit, e-mail:

margaret@mdda.org.za /082 785 6071.

For more updates regarding MDDA related news and information, follow us on our website and social media platforms:

Facebook: MDDA

Twitter: @MDDA_Media

Instagram: @MDDA_Media

WhatsApp:0635094934

For media releases, speeches and news visit the MDDA portal at

www.mdda.org.za