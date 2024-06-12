Anubi Digital Launches PRIMECORE: A New Service Designed to Increase FX and Gold Brokers' Profitability

Announcing the creation of a dedicated company division for the development of solutions for online trading brokers.

TURIN, TO, ITALY, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anubi Digital, an Italian fintech company, announces the establishment of the PRIMECORE division dedicated to providing a new type of service designed for the financial world.

PRIMECORE represents a turning point for FX and Gold brokers, offering quantitative solutions based on the analysis of their orderflow. This approach allows for improved profitability and risk management for potential clients with minimal technical and operational effort on their part.

Designed to maximize brokers' revenues, PRIMECORE adapts to various book management models (A-book, B-book, or C-book). For A-book, it enhances liquidity by selecting providers (LPs) that offer the best conditions, thus optimizing execution, spread, and costs. For B-book, it offers risk management to reduce P&L swings. In C-book, it increases profits by effectively routing orderflow to A-book or B-book, thereby improving liquidity and hedging.

"The launch of PRIMECORE is a milestone for Anubi Digital. We are excited to offer advanced and specific solutions for our B2B clients and to see the tangible benefits these innovations will bring to brokers," said Diego D’Aquilio, CEO and Co-Founder of Anubi Digital.

Anubi Digital is more than just a technology provider. With a solid foundation and clear principles, it offers comprehensive support through its team of professionals. The company’s experience in the digital asset sector, particularly in Earn solutions, has been crucial for its expansion into the FX and Gold market. This crypto sector expertise has enabled Anubi Digital to propose innovative and customized solutions, meeting clients' specific needs. The company’s ability to adapt and meet clients' specific requirements highlights its commitment to flexibility and excellence.

PRIMECORE is not just a technological solution but a true strategic partner for FX and Gold brokers. Thanks to the combination of cutting-edge technologies and a dedicated team of experts, PRIMECORE can offer a tailored service that addresses brokers' daily challenges, contributing to sustainable and long-term growth.

---

About Anubi Digital

Anubi Digital is a fintech company that develops software and solutions for both the traditional financial services industry and the digital assets sector. Through the PRIMECORE division, it provides services designed to increase the profitability of online trading brokers in the FX and Gold segments.