AV-Comparatives Releases Results of In-Depth Investigation into Android Security

Our rigorous evaluations confirm the efficacy of third-party mobile security products in enhancing smartphone security and safeguarding user privacy, while minimally affecting battery life.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading independent testing lab, AV-Comparatives, has recently conducted a thorough investigation into the security of Android devices. The results of this investigation have been released, showcasing the effectiveness of various cybersecurity products in protecting against threats. Among those who have received certification are Avast, AVG, Bitdefender, Google, Kaspersky, and Securion, while those who failed to meet the standards are not listed.

The investigation by AV-Comparatives aimed to provide an unbiased and comprehensive evaluation of the security measures offered by different antivirus software for Android devices. With the increasing use of smartphones and tablets for personal and professional purposes, it has become crucial to ensure the safety of these devices from cyber threats. The results of this investigation serve as a valuable resource for consumers and businesses in making informed decisions about their cybersecurity needs.

The certified products have been rigorously tested and proven to effectively protect against a wide range of threats, including malware, phishing attacks, and data breaches. These products have met the high standards set by AV-Comparatives, showcasing their reliability and efficiency in safeguarding Android devices. On the other hand, the products that failed to receive certification may not provide the same level of protection and may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.

AV-Comparatives is committed to providing unbiased and reliable information to help consumers and businesses make informed decisions about their cybersecurity needs. The results of this investigation highlight the importance of choosing a reputable and certified antivirus software for Android devices. With the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, it is crucial to stay updated and protected, and AV-Comparatives' investigation serves as a valuable resource in achieving this goal.

In conclusion, AV-Comparatives' in-depth investigation into Android security has provided valuable insights into the effectiveness of various cybersecurity products. The certified products have proven their ability to protect against threats, while the non-certified products may not offer the same level of security. Consumers and businesses are encouraged to refer to these results when choosing an antivirus software for their Android devices.

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

