AV-Comparatives Releases Results of In-Depth Investigation into Android Security
AV-Comparatives Mobile Security Review 2024 - Certification
Logo AV-Comparatives
Certified Android Cybersecurity products by AV-Comparatives: Avast, AVG, Bitdefender, Google, Kaspersky, and Securion, while others failed.
Our rigorous evaluations confirm the efficacy of third-party mobile security products in enhancing smartphone security and safeguarding user privacy, while minimally affecting battery life.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading independent testing lab, AV-Comparatives, has recently conducted a thorough investigation into the security of Android devices. The results of this investigation have been released, showcasing the effectiveness of various cybersecurity products in protecting against threats. Among those who have received certification are Avast, AVG, Bitdefender, Google, Kaspersky, and Securion, while those who failed to meet the standards are not listed.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
The investigation by AV-Comparatives aimed to provide an unbiased and comprehensive evaluation of the security measures offered by different antivirus software for Android devices. With the increasing use of smartphones and tablets for personal and professional purposes, it has become crucial to ensure the safety of these devices from cyber threats. The results of this investigation serve as a valuable resource for consumers and businesses in making informed decisions about their cybersecurity needs.
The certified products have been rigorously tested and proven to effectively protect against a wide range of threats, including malware, phishing attacks, and data breaches. These products have met the high standards set by AV-Comparatives, showcasing their reliability and efficiency in safeguarding Android devices. On the other hand, the products that failed to receive certification may not provide the same level of protection and may leave users vulnerable to cyber attacks.
AV-Comparatives is committed to providing unbiased and reliable information to help consumers and businesses make informed decisions about their cybersecurity needs. The results of this investigation highlight the importance of choosing a reputable and certified antivirus software for Android devices. With the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, it is crucial to stay updated and protected, and AV-Comparatives' investigation serves as a valuable resource in achieving this goal.
In conclusion, AV-Comparatives' in-depth investigation into Android security has provided valuable insights into the effectiveness of various cybersecurity products. The certified products have proven their ability to protect against threats, while the non-certified products may not offer the same level of security. Consumers and businesses are encouraged to refer to these results when choosing an antivirus software for their Android devices.
Certified Android Cybersecurity products by AV-Comparatives: Avast, AVG, Bitdefender, Google, Kaspersky, and Securion
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+ +43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn