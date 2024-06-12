Only 17% of c-suite leaders are confident in the collective effectiveness of the executive committee

Global research from leading executive search firm, Leathwaite, reveals executives believe their organizations are not achieving their full potential.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research from leading executive search firm, Leathwaite, reveals that many executives believe their organizations are not achieving their full potential. Its global survey of over 450 functional leaders highlights a series of concerns Only 17% of respondents expressed confidence in their executive committees' effectiveness, and just 32% felt assured about the processes and structures in place for succession planning. This casts doubt on the leadership's preparedness to navigate changing times and the readiness of future leaders. James Lawrence-Brown , head of Strategy and Transformation at Leathwaite said: “Functional leaders across the Executive Committee identify both internal and external obstacles to unlocking this potential. Economic and geopolitical uncertainties unsurprisingly feature high on the list of concerns, but equally important are an organization's readiness to absorb change, and leadership effectiveness.”Leathwaite’s research also identified several perceived threats to organizations achieving their strategic goals. The top three threats were economic challenges, inadequate technology and digital enablement, and the agility and adaptability of the business.James Lawrence-Brown continues: “At a time when many organizations need to rapidly evolve to stay relevant, the value of business agility, coupled with balanced decision-making, has never been higher. Those that are agile and able to adapt to changing markets will not only be safeguarded against geopolitical volatility but they will also be in a much stronger position to navigate the evolving nature of the future workplace.”While technology is recognized as a key factor in fostering agile business models and enhancing operational efficiency, its adoption remains slow. Among the 450 surveyed, only 19% believe Gen AI will be a valuable asset to their business, and nearly 50% feel their business is not ready to embrace the changes it will bring.Contact the team to find out more.About LeathwaiteWe know the corporate officer and corporate function landscape better than anyone – because it’s been at the core of what we do for more than 20 years. We’re the functional search specialists. Our unique position at the center of these talent ecosystems means we know what transformational corporate officers, and functional leadership, looks like. And we know where to find it – irrespective of industry or geography.We partner with organizations across; Consumer Markets, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Services, Industrials, Private Equity and Venture Capital, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Technology.We're based in Florida, Hong Kong, London, Munich, New York, Singapore and Toronto.

